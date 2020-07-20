5 Things WWE got right at Extreme Rules 2020

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was set to deliver some top matches with added stipulations to settle some of the biggest rivalries in WWE this year.

Dolph Ziggler challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, while SmackDown’s Sasha Banks had her eyes on the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka’s title.

The New Day defended their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Tables Match against the heel team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, while Nikki Cross looked to win her first SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio were scheduled to compete in an Eye-for-an-Eye match at the event, and the WWE United States Championship was on the line between Apollo Crews and MVP.

The final match of the night saw the Universal Champion Braun Strowman face his former leader Bray Wyatt in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight.

With such a stacked card, there were a few matches that delivered well and make up the 5 things WWE got right at this year’s Extreme Rules.

#5 The Eye for an Eye match

This was arguably the most bizarre match that was booked for the night and had a lot of history and story behind it. Seth Rollins and his Disciples had already taken out Rey Mysterio a few times and Rollins had tried to poke his eye out with the help of the corner of the steel steps earlier. But this match required the WWE Superstars to go after each other’s eye from the opening bell.

Rollins reminded Mysterio that he wouldn’t be in such a position had he listened to The Messiah, and used several weapons to try and take out the eye of the future Hall of Famer.

Mysterio, on the other hand, continued his usual offense tactics and at times it felt like he kept forgetting that the only way to win was to go after Rollins’ eye.

One of my favorite moments from the match was seeing Mysterio delivering the Stomp to Rollins. Mysterio never usually uses his opponent’s moves, and this made it look like things were a bit too personal between the two men.

While some moments from this match gave us goosebumps (for all the wrong reasons), Rollins completed the job by driving Mysterio’s face into the steps and the referee called for the bell as we saw Mysterio’s eye popping-out.

This was the most extreme match from this year's WWE Extreme Rules

The Messiah vomited and headed to the back as the referees helped The Master of the 619 and his eyeball to the locker room.

This was a decent match that did what it had to do and established Rollins as the most unforgiving heel in the entire WWE even though he couldn’t stand the sight of what he’d done. This most likely sets up Dominick’s debut and we will see the young man try to avenge his father in the weeks to come.