5 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (March 23, 2020)

This week's show was all about setting up the matches for WrestleMania 36.

While the action was limited, it was to the point and allowed the Superstars to display their emotions.

This week's show built a lot on the storylines

Just a couple of weeks to the biggest wrestling event of the year and this week’s RAW was all business as it completely focused on the rivalries that will unfold at the show.

The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman were in the house and Heyman once again hyped up The Beast, putting him on top ahead of the clash between him and Drew McIntyre.

The night had several promos that saw Superstars like Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, and Randy Orton further their respective storylines.

Apart from that, Aleister Black managed to book his ticket to WrestleMania by getting a match against Bobby Lashley. Andrade and Angel Garza also had a strong showing at the show and The Street Profits now have a challenger for their RAW Tag Team titles.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW during the build towards The Show of Shows.

#5 The Boneyard match

AJ Styles felt like it was the right day to come out and taunt The Undertaker once again. He did not waste the opportunity and came out to make fun of The Deadman’s social media accounts, even showing a video of him swimming with a tiger.

Styles said that Michelle McCool had already taken The Phenom’s soul and buried his career and that Styles would bring it back to life.

With that said, Styles challenged Taker to a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. While the contract had already been signed, it was interesting to see Styles add another dimension to the match.

A huge match between The Phenom and The Phenomenal One would have gotten a tad bit boring in an empty arena, and the new match-type could allow them to take matters outdoors into a setting that could fit both men’s characters.

While we aren’t sure what the result of the Boneyard Match could be, it can be safely said that it won’t be any worse than having the match between two legends in an empty arena.

