5 Things WWE got right on SmackDown this week (March 13, 2020)

SmackDown managed to deliver even without an audience insight

After a great episode of NXT at the WWE Performance Center, the Blue brand headed to the arena to show what the other top brand of WWE is capable of.

There were a couple of returns scheduled for the show along with a few top appearances from stars like Jeff Hardy, Paige, and the legendary John Cena. However, Paige was unable to make it to the show due to some travel issues.

Apart from that, there were a few great matches that took place during the show in the build-up to WrestleMania 36. The Women’s Tag Team Champions scene finally seems to be shaping up after all these months, and it will be interesting to see if the title will be on the line at WrestleMania 36.

Bray Wyatt was allowed to leave a mark on Cena which was another great segment that will help develop their rivalry before they take it to the ring at WrestleMania.

Most interestingly, we saw Daniel Bryan make a new friend who could help him get even better while getting the rub himself.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the creatives got right on this week’s SmackDown from the Performance Center.

#5 Hardy’s return

While Matt Hardy may be long gone, Jeff Hardy was all ready to make his return to SmackDown this week. While fans were not expecting that he’d compete on his first show back, it was good to see him get in a feud with King Corbin right away and a match was set up between the two men.

Elias was on commentary during the match and fans saw both men deliver some of their best in the silent arena. The Charismatic Enigma seemed a bit out of sorts, but the plausible reason is that there was no crowd to support him during the match.

After a hard-fought match, it was Elias who provided a distraction to allow Hardy to regain control during the ending stages of the match.

He hit the Twist of Fate and followed it up with a good Swanton Bomb to pin the heel and pick up his first victory upon return from injury.

It will be interesting to see where the creative heads with Corbin after his loss as they needed to build him up further and throw him in a feud with Elias. As for Hardy, he’s just managed to catch the train to WrestleMania.

