5 Things WWE got right on SmackDown this week (March 20, 2020)

SmackDown made the best use of its resources this week.

This week's show helped further certain rivalries for WrestleMania 36 which could be epic!

This week's show was complete with some intense staredowns

Just a few weeks to go until WrestleMania, and the company is bringing the best they can out of the current situation by dishing out episodes from the Performance Center.

This week’s show introduced Rob Gronkowski to the WWE Universe as he will be hosting this year’s two-night WrestleMania event. Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Goldberg took part in a contract signing, while Paige was appeared to confront Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Apart from that, we were treated to two fine tag team matches, which was a fine surprise considering the lack of wrestling on NXT this past Wednesday.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Made the best use of available resources

This week’s show kicked off at the Performance Center with Michael Cole and Mojo Rawley introducing Rob Gronkowski to the WWE Universe. As we all know, Gronk will be the host of WrestleMania 36.

Rawley built hype around the big man’s arrival while reminding fans that he was, in fact, his best friend. Rawley also claimed that he was there to watch Gronk’s back as he knew that WWE is full of people who’d like to steal the spotlight.

Speaking of stealing the spotlight, that is exactly what happened as King Corbin walked out to interrupt Rawley and Gronk. After Corbin was nearly done talking, Elias interrupted and sang a song about Gronk fighting Corbin. Rawley and Gronk then worked together to trip Corbin and Elias tossed him out of the ring before the former New England Patriot pitched the idea of having a match between The Drifter and The Lone Wolf at WrestleMania 36.

The night kept ticking and even without Paige available in person, she was able to make the big announcement for the SmackDown’s Women’s Championship match this week. We got two good tag team matches too, while The Miz and John Morrison did a great job at getting more heat while poking fun at all the other tag teams.

Dolph Ziggler’s role during the night was limited but phenomenal, and overall WWE took all the talent available and used them well to deliver a strong episode under current circumstances.

