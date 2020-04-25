5 Things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown (April 24, 2020)

This week's SmackDown started chaotically

This week’s SmackDown had a lot of hopes and expectations attached to it as it was supposed to host the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H. Apart for that, King Corbin was set to face Drew Gulak to determine who would make it to the Money in the Bank match, while Lacey Evans was up against Sasha Banks.

Things started off well this week as The New Day took control of the night but lost it to the other tag teams. After a few decent matches, we saw the final match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and the team of Dana Brooke and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The night ended with a bizarre celebration for Triple H that did not offer anything special and ended rather awkwardly.

In this article, we will look at the five things that SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5 The Forgotten Sons' statement of intent

This week’s show was kicked off by the eight-time Tag Team Champions, Big E and Kofi Kingston. The New Day was all up for celebrating their SmackDown Tag Team Championships victory last week after Big E defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match for the titles.

After the duo had a bit of fun, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado walked out to congratulate the new Champions and challenge them to a match for the titles. Before Big E and Kingston could answer the challenge, former titleholders The Miz and John Morrison came out to complain about losing the title in a singles match last week.

The Forgotten Sons were out next and managed to make the biggest impact as they were able to beat down the Champions while Miz And Morrison, and the Lucha House Party decided to bail.

The Forgotten Sons were largely overlooked during their time in NXT and it was good to watch them stand up against some of the top men in the business. SmackDown also managed to show just how much depth their tag team division has with a single segment.