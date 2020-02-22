5 Things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown before Super ShowDown (February 21, 2020)

SmackDown delivered a rather fun episode this week

The last episode of SmackDown before Suadi Arabia’s Super ShowDown event tried to build upon every storyline that will unfold at the show.

The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the event, and they got to face The Miz and Morrison with a couple of other tag teams in the ring.

Braun Strowman also partnered with Elias to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, and it will be interesting to see if The Monster Among Men is booked for Thursday’s show.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley got her next challenger in Naomi for Super ShowDown, and both women will make history in Saudi Arabia next week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on the SmackDown before Super ShowDown.

#5 The Symphony of Destruction

The Symphony of Destruction returned in what seemed more like a themed Street Fight than anything else. Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman teamed up with Elias to take on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The babyfaces took control of the match but the interferences by Sami Zayn helped the heel take back some control. The match was chaotic, to say the least, but had some good fun spots which were memorable.

A big suplex to Strowman by Cesaro and Nakamura on the cello was impressive and gave Strowman some cuts and bruises. Elias dodged a Kinshasa from Nakamura who was later powerbombed by Strowman onto a piano.

Elias delivered a top-rope elbow to Cesaro who was laid out on a table to take him out of the match.

Strowman pinned Nakamura to pick up another victory for his team. The match itself was nothing special, but some spots made it better than it was.

At this point, one wonders why SmackDown has stopped building the Intercontinental Championship storyline and who will be the next challenger for the title. But such matches can help other Superstars such as Elias and Cesaro get some build.

