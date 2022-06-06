5 things WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 got right: Top star teases Roman Reigns feud; SmackDown star written off?

WWE produced a solid effort for its latest premium live event, Hell in a Cell. There wasn't the most build or fanfare surrounding the show, but enough happened to get the viewers talking.

None of the seven matches were terrible, and while some booking decisions weren't the greatest, many of them were great. WWE did many things right during last night's show that could shape the future of the product and some of its superstars.

So, with that in mind, here are five things the company got spot on at Hell in a Cell:

#5. WWE opens Hell in a Cell with a banger

Three of WWE's top female stars!

The first match at Hell in a Cell set the tone for the rest of the night. The three best women on RAW delivered an excellent and compelling contest. Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch, both of whom came close to winning on multiple occasions.

The EST of WWE was ultimately victorious in what was the right decision. She continues her reign atop RAW's women's division after adding another great title defense to her collection. Belair was mightily impressive, repaying the company's faith in her as a main eventer.

It seems like Lynch will continue her pursuit of the belt, while Asuka's future will likely lie away from the title picture for now. WWE has maintained the red brand's momentum at Hell in a Cell, particularly with the women.

#4. Kevin Owens defeats Ezekiel

Ezekiel was busted open at Hell in a Cell.

The story between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens hasn't been the most serious heading into Hell in a Cell, but their match impressed. It was pretty competitive, with a few convincing near falls during it.

The ideal scenario played out as Owens got a clean win with the stunner. It's his first win at a WWE premium live event in over a year. Hopefully, the company continues to push KO up the card, depending on where his angle with Ezekiel stands. It remains to be seen what's next for Elias' younger brother on RAW.

#3. A big win for Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss ended his feud with Happy Corbin on top as he defeated his former employer in a brutal No Holds Barred Match at Hell in a Cell. He did so after wrapping a steel chair around Corbin's neck and dropping the steel steps on it.

It allows Moss to shine as a babyface on SmackDown, with the blue brand needing credible good guys. Also, Corbin will be off TV for a couple of weeks as he was stretchered out of the arena. WWE announced he suffered a minor neck contusion.

Hopefully, this is the end of his current gimmick, and he reverts to something more interesting upon his return. Last year, his phase as a broke man proved how good Baron Corbin's character work could be.

#2. Bobby Lashley to move on to bigger and better things

Bobby Lashley was massively over among the Chicago crowd at Hell in a Cell. The fans' support was vindicated with a big win for The All-Mighty, defeating Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match.

It was the right move by WWE. Lashley has the better potential in terms of future stories. And it seems like his next story might be the biggest possible one. He celebrated with a fan's replica WWE Championship belt before indicating that he was going for the real thing on social media.

It's a direct message to Roman Reigns, the company's sole male world champion. The Tribal Chief has a lot of potential challengers, from Riddle to Drew McIntyre. Bobby Lashley adding himself to the mix only makes things more exciting.

#1. A wounded Cody Rhodes stands tall inside Hell in a Cell

A career-defining win for The American Nightmare in WWE!

The most significant development from Hell in a Cell was the namesake match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, with the latter sporting a nasty injury heading into the bout. The American Nightmare tore his pectoral muscle while preparing for the match but still managed to compete.

He didn't just compete; he excelled. Rhodes delivered the performance of a lifetime as fans and wrestlers alike showed their immense appreciation for him. He took ample punishment from Rollins, with the Hell in a Cell Match featuring kendo sticks, tables, bull ropes, and even a sledgehammer.

After several near falls, Cody won with a sledgehammer shot to the head. Considering how gutsy he was, his winning was the right outcome. Wrestlers usually put their opponents over on their way out, but this is a special case. Fortunately, Seth Rollins can take the loss.

WWE has done an excellent job with Cody Rhodes since his return, as he remains undefeated since showing up at WrestleMania 38. His win at Hell in a Cell only intensifies the anticipation for his eventual comeback, whenever it may be.

