5 things WWE Money in the Bank got right: John Cena returns; Seth Rollins attacks Hall of Famer

WWE Money in the Bank has been one of the most exciting pay-per-views for a long time. Eight men and women competed in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches to determine who’d take home the contract for a title match.

Early in the show, The Usos defeated The Mysterios to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Roman Reigns was convinced that The Usos would now remain by his side to help him retain his Universal Championship against Edge.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles and Omos retained their RAW Tag Team Championships in a match against The Viking Raiders. Who will move into a rivalry with Styles and The Giant heading into SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair picked up her fourteenth championship at Money in the Bank. It looks like WWE is planting the seeds for a big return on Monday Night RAW.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

#5 Nikki A.S.H. picked up a huge surprising victory at WWE Money in the Bank

The women’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match was scheduled as the first match of the main card. Liv Morgan, Asuka, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Natalya, and Tamina made their way out for the big contest.

All eight women beat each other down before Bliss tried to use her magic to pull down the briefcase. She also managed to mesmerize Vega to prevent her from winning the briefcase before Natalya powerbombed her.

All eight women delivered some big moves, and Nikki A.S.H. used her high-flying ability to level everyone in the match more than once.

Bliss caught Nikki with Sister Abigail to get her out of contention for some time. The other competitors realized that Bliss was the biggest threat in the match, and buried her under ladders to take her out.

The remaining six competitors scaled three big ladders and battled for the right to retrieve the briefcase. Nikki came out of nowhere and surprised everyone by unhooking the briefcase for the win.

It wasn’t the best Money in the Bank ladder match but it did have its big spots. Nikki and Bliss did well to make the match entertaining.

The Scottish Superstar has waited for a long time to get a big opportunity. Hopefully, the WWE creative team will book her to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship soon with the help of the briefcase.

