The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel was expected to be massive. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were scheduled to shoot a few words at each other before competing in one of the biggest matches at the premium live event.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns came to the show to hype his match against Logan Paul before making the trip to Saudi Arabia. Bianca Belair took on Nikki Cross after the latter returned with a new attitude last week.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano revealed the reason Dexter Lumis is targeting The A-Lister. He unveiled a cinematic marvel to explain why The Tortured Artist is after The Miz.

A surprise title change headlined the show and made it even more entertaining. WWE did well to deliver a solid episode of RAW before Crown Jewel.

Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on the show before the premium live event.

#5. Damage CTRL cost Nikki Cross her first match back on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross could not outdo the RAW Women's Champion.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair kicked off the Halloween special show as she took on Nikki Cross in the night's first match. The EST took control of the match early before Cross trapped her on the apron and targeted her leg.

Belair recovered and hit a few big slams, and a vertical suplex before Cross got her knees up to counter a moonsault. Nikki was in control for some time before Damage CTRL showed up.

Bayley sent Belair into the ring post before Nikki Cross unloaded on her and did not take advantage of The Role Model’s distraction. Belair recovered and hit the KOD on Cross for the win.

Many fans will question why Cross lost her first match after the character change. However, WWE did well to protect her and showed that she wanted to fight on her own rather than depend on anyone else.

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked the RAW Women’s Champion in the ring. Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned and cleared the ring as the show continued.

#4. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory put on a stellar match

Seth Rollins took to the ring for his match against Austin Theory this week. The Visionary tricked Theory into coming out of the ring before dropping him on the barricades and hitting a knee dive from the announcer’s desk.

Theory came back into the contest with some heelish tactics, but Rollins sent him outside the ring again and hit a big dive. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a near fall before connecting with a Superkick. Theory countered a pedigree, and the two men traded rollups soon after.

They exchanged big moves, and Theory had Rollins on the ropes a few times before he missed the A-Town Down and got a Superkick. The Visionary revered a pedigree and hit a Stomp out of nowhere to take down Mr. Money in the Bank.

The two superstars have a lot of chemistry in the ring and put on a great show. Theory has lost many matches in recent months, but he has remained one of the brand's top stars. Meanwhile, the win helped the United States Champion make a statement on RAW.

#3. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar got into another brawl before WWE Crown Jewel

Bobby Lashley was shown backstage on WWE RAW for an interview. However, Brock Lesnar did not show up for it, and everyone wondered where The Beast Incarnate was.

Instead, Lesnar showed up in the ring and called out The All Mighty to fight him there. Lashley did not want to wait for Crown Jewel either and ran out to the middle to hunt down Lesnar.

The two men started a brawl, and the locker room tried to separate the two giants. They kept going at each other until Triple H threatened them.

It was another simple yet effective way to build the match between the top superstars. They have history, and it was better to have them brawl rather than appear in an interview. Triple H did well to come out and threaten the two men to end the fight before RAW rolled on.

#2. Roman Reigns attacked The Miz before Mustafa Ali picked up a big win

The Miz had a tough night on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns showed up on WWE RAW with Paul Heyman by his side. He answered the “ucey” chants from the fans and said Jey Uso would return as a new version of himself.

Reigns talked himself up before Heyman took the mic. They were soon interrupted by The Miz, who said he taught everything Logan Paul knew except his left hook. The A-Lister offered Roman help in exchange for his help with Dexter Lumis.

Reigns did not take Miz’s words seriously and knocked him out with a Superman Punch. The Tribal Chief told everyone to worry about him knocking out Paul at Crown Jewel.

The Miz tried to use Reigns’ attack as an excuse to get himself out of the match against Mustafa Ali. However, he was unable to convince the WWE officials.

Ali tried to roll up The Miz for an early win as soon as their match got underway. He targeted Miz’s injured jaw before the former Intercontinental Champion came back.

Ali hit a dive outside before Dexter Lumis tried to attack Miz from the crowd. Security personnel chased him away, and Ali got a superkick off the distraction before connecting a 450 Splash for the win.

It was great to use The Miz this week on RAW. He helped make the segment with Roman Reigns more entertaining before giving Ali a big win. He will likely move into the United States Championship picture against Seth Rollins.

#1. Alexa Bliss and Asuka became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Alexa Bliss and Asuka got a shot at Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the main event of RAW. Bliss was isolated by the heels early on before she broke out and tagged Asuka into the contest.

Dakota Kai took Asuka down before IYO SKY tagged in, and the two Japanese Superstars had an entertaining showdown. SKY hit a big dropkick before Asuka locked her in an arm bar. The Empress got the Asuka Lock, but Bayley distracted the referee, allowing Kai to break it up.

Bianca Belair came out to attack Bayley before they fought their way onto a table before Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly through a couple of tables. Meanwhile, SKY missed a moonsault in the ring, and Bliss sent Kai into the steel steps. She hit the Twisted Bliss on SKY and pinned her to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

It was a great way to end RAW with a surprise title change. Fans have been waiting to see Asuka and Bliss win for some time. Damage CTRL will get in the chase once again and possibly take on the team of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss before going for the titles.

