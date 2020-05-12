5 Things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show (May 11, 2020)

The RAW after Money in the Bank was one to watch out for!

The RAW after Money in the Bank is always an interesting one, but no one could have been ready for this week’s show as it packed a punch, unlike any other episodes.

Fans got to see the return of Becky Lynch, Edge, and Randy Orton on the Red brand, while the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits took on The Viking Raiders in a basketball match.

The RAW Women’s Championship changed hands after almost 400-days, and Lynch gave up the title for something even greater.

Seth Rollins was not himself on the show as he assaulted a future Hall of Famer and almost ended his career, while Bobby Lashley got a chance to climb up the ladder by proving that he is the strongest heel on RAW at the moment.

With a lot of action and even more drama, this week’s RAW was certainly one of the best we’ve seen all year as we got to watch much more than we’d bargained for.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things RAW got right on this week’s episode after Money in the Bank.

#5 The newest faction of RAW begins to crack

This week’s RAW saw some cracks begin to form in the brand’s newest faction. Cameras caught Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory backstage as Zelina Vega tried to regain control.

Garza was later seen competing in a match with Akira Towaza, which he easily won by hitting the Wing Clipper on his opponent. After the match, the three teammates once again got into an argument before RAW’s dominant WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted them.

He took out Theory and Garza with lethal Claymore Kicks before stepping up to the United States Champion, Andrade. The two had a Champion vs. Champion match where El Idolo tried to work on McIntyre’s injury. However, a Claymore Kick was all it took for McIntyre to pick up another victory over Andrade on RAW.

After the match, McIntyre issued a challenge to SmackDown’s King Corbin for a match.

While the entire segment was very interesting, it was surprising to watch RAW’s newest faction begin to fall so soon. While Theory and Garza are good enough to go out on their own and compete individually, we could see Vega move on from Andrade and manage her real-life husband Aleister Black on RAW to help him get over to the top of the brand.