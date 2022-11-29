WWE RAW kicked off two days after a successful Survivor Series WarGames event. Fans saw The Bloodline put away The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre on Saturday night. Becky Lynch helped her team defeat Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross at the premium live event.

The Man came out for the first segment of the show and delivered on the mic on Monday night. Dexter Lumis was also prepared to get his hands on The Miz in a match this week. The two men had a decent contest that The Tortured Artist eventually won.

The Street Profits competed as a team again and defeated Alpha Academy to begin their ascend to the top of the RAW tag team division. It was good to see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins working together again.

Many good matches and segments carried on the momentum from Survivor Series WarGames.

Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. Becky Lynch kicked off WWE RAW after Survivor Series WarGames

The Man was back in action on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch kicked off WWE RAW after getting the pin in the Survivor Series WarGames match on Saturday night. She said that she missed the fans and went into the crowd to give some high-fives to those cheering for her.

Lynch said that she was ready to get back at anyone who crossed her path on the brand. Bayley interrupted The Man and said she puts herself at risk for the fans but doesn’t get appreciated for her work.

Lynch took some verbal shots at her before IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacked her with Bayley. The former RAW Women’s Champion managed to defend herself and took out Damage CTRL before officials showed up to separate the four women.

Lynch kicking off the show on Monday night was a good decision from the creative team. She recently turned babyface and returned to a huge pop from fans. The momentum helped her carry the segment, while Bayley was great on the mic once again.

It was surprising to see no other superstar come out to help Lynch against Damage CTRL. However, she will likely find some partners to take down Bayley, Kai, and SKY on RAW.

#4. The O.C. and The Judgment Day entertained fans with a couple of good matches

The O.C. and Judgment Day teed off once again on Monday Night RAW.

Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley competed in a singles match on WWE RAW. Yim had the early advantage as she kept taking Ripley down with some good strikes.

Dominik helped Rhea get in control for some time and continued to distract Yim. The HBIC pulled him inside the ring, but Ripley took her out from behind.

AJ Styles rushed out to attack Dom before the rest of The Judgment Day, and The O.C. got involved, leading to a disqualification. Soon after, all eight superstars competed in an intergender tag team match on RAW.

Balor and Styles kicked off the match, and the latter took control of the contest before tagging Karl Anderson in. The O.C. isolated The Prince for some time before Priest tagged into the contest.

The Judgment Day kept control from thereon and isolated Anderson before Dominik nearly took him out with the three amigos. Ripley and Yim eventually tagged into the match and exchanged some explosive moves.

Anderson and Gallows hit Priest with the Magic Killer, but Dominik broke up the pin. Styles hit Priest with the forearm, but Balor took him out. Yim hit Balor with a body slam before Ripley hit her with a Riptide for the win.

The two segments were entertaining and hopefully ended the rivalry between the two factions. Styles took the win on Saturday, and The Judgment Day returned the favor on Monday. It would be good to see The O.C. move into an angle against The Bloodline soon, while Balor and co. could get busy in some other feud.

#3. Kevin Owens interrupted The Bloodlines’ celebrations on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa arrived on WWE RAW in style. The Bloodline came out to the ring and soaked in the applause and boos from fans.

Zayn spoke about how the five men were finally on the same page before sharing a big hug with The Usos. The four men in the ring were extremely proud of their win at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night.

Kevin Owens interrupted the celebrations and said he understood why The Honorary Uce turned on him at Survivor Series WarGames. K.O. said he did not need Zayn anymore, and the latter agreed. The former Intercontinental Champion was happy that he had family in WWE now.

The former Universal Champion was glad that Zayn was being recognized but reminded him that he would never be related to The Bloodline. Jey Uso lost his cool and told K.O. that he was going to defend Zayn before the two men agreed to fight later in the show.

The Prizefighter was excellent on the mic once again and worked extremely well with Zayn. The two men bounced insults off at each other with ease. Jey defending Zayn was gold and will likely lead to many top angles in the coming weeks.

#2. Candice LeRae scored a clean win over Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was not in control on WWE RAW.

Candice LeRae returned to action on WWE RAW and took on Dakota Kai in a singles match. Kai looked to take control of the contest and hit a boot to the face but hurt her knee while going for a knee strike in the corner.

LeRae took advantage of the situation and hit Kai with some good moves to cut her down to size. She hit a suplex for a near fall before trading kicks with her opponent.

Kai recovered to lock LeRae in a submission hold and then got a Scorpion Kick for a near fall. The Poison Pixie stayed on top and hit a neckbreaker off the ropes for the win.

It was surprising to see LeRae get a clean win against Dakota Kai on RAW. The creative team seems to have its weight behind her. She could team up with Becky Lynch down the line to take on Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss have put their rivalry with Bayley’s team behind them, and Lynch could lead a new team against the faction.

#1. Kevin Owens pinned Jey Uso to prove a point after Survivor Series WarGames

Jey Uso and Kevin Owens competed in the main event of Monday Night RAW. The two men fought outside the ring early, where Owens sent Jey into the barricades.

Back in the ring, the tag team champion hit a big boot and sent Owens back outside the ring. The Prizefighter came back with a Swanton Bomb, but Jey got his knees up just in time to counter the move.

The two men exchanged some big moves, and Owens knocked the wind out of his opponent with a Cannonball in the corner. Jey unloaded on K.O. in the corner before the former Universal Champion hit a slam followed by a massive fisherman’s suplex.

Uso got back on his feet and hit Owens with a Superkick before avoiding a Stunner. He hit a second Superkick and then a third but still couldn’t put The Prizefighter away.

Jimmy Uso tried to help his partner but could not do much. K.O. hit The Stunner on Jey and pinned him for the win.

The match was solid, and Jey showed once again that he can carry singles matches on his own. Meanwhile, the win will help Owens get under The Bloodline’s skin and possibly lead to a match against Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

