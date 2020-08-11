5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (August 10, 2020)

WWE RAW had a big episode last week where we saw a lot of action take place both inside and outside the ring. RETRIBUTION made its first impact during the show, while Shane McMahon unveiled RAW Underground to light up the brand.

This week’s show played host to two big matches - one between Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, with The Empress desperate for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The other match saw Randy Orton take on Kevin Owens.

The show opened up with a big contract signing for WWE SummerSlam as the match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio was made official. They'll face each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer in a No Disqualification Match.

R-Truth won back the 24/7 Championship during the night, while Shayna Baszler ripped through anyone she could find on RAW Underground.

RAW managed to get a few things right on a loaded show this week, and we will take a look at the 5 things WWE got right on RAW during the show.

#5 Angelo Dawkins and Bianca Belair silence the heels on WWE RAW

During a match on WWE RAW last week, Montez Ford was left unable to compete after he collapsed and passed out. It was later revealed that the RAW Superstar had been poisoned and that led to him passing out during the match against Andrade.

While Bianca Belair suspected that Zelina Vega had something to do with this, Vega made it clear that she did not poison Ford.

This week, Angelo Dawkins competed against El Idolo and managed to dominate proceedings for the most part. However, Andrade’s singles experience helped him deal with the larger Superstar.

While Vega tried to interfere in the match, Belair took her out and allowed Dawkins to pick up a surprise victory.

After the match, Belair took on Vega in one-on-one action. Vega was the quicker Superstar, but Belair’s strength allowed her to take Vega down easily and drop her with a few big moves before setting up the KOD for the victory.

The EST then warned Vega and claimed that she would face much worse if she repeated her actions again. This was a good segment and both the matches worked out well.

While it was surprising to see Dawkins defeat Andrade, it’s no secret that the creatives are high on The Street Profits.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Vega was actually behind the poisoning of Ford or whether RAW will reveal some other Superstar or tag team as the culprits.