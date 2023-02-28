5 Things WWE RAW got right this week: Hall of Famer makes surprise return, Brock Lesnar gets a mid-card match

There were a few big matches and segments planned for WWE RAW this week. Brock Lesnar was set to arrive and answer MVP’s challenge for a match against Omos at WrestleMania 39. Many fans expected the creative team to pull off a swerve and give Lesnar a more established opponent for the show.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa also appeared on the show to represent The Bloodline. The two got into a tag team match against The Street Profits on the show.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano picked up a good win over Otis on RAW. Candice LeRae also rolled up Piper Niven for a surprise win on the show.

The biggest match scheduled for the night saw Damage CTRL defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against Lita and Becky Lynch. The match did not disappoint.

Look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. Kevin Owens attacked The Bloodline after their win over The Street Profits

The Bloodline picked up another win on WWE RAW.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa came out to the ring early on WWE RAW and said that The Bloodline was in attendance. They said families always fought, but The Bloodline was still intact.

Jimmy wanted to remind fans who run RAW, and The Street Profits came out in the middle. A war of words followed, with the former RAW Tag Team Champions looking for Jey Uso everywhere. This led to a match between the two sides.

The Street Profits started well before Solo Sikoa tagged in and isolated Montez Ford for some time. The Bloodline was on top, and Sikoa continued to use his brutality to keep his opponents at bay.

Ford hit some excellent moves and a big diving crossbody to return to the match. Solo wasn’t ready to stay down for long as he caught Ford with a Superkick before hitting Dawkins with the Samoan Spike for the win.

The heels beat down Ford and Dawkins before Kevin Owens ran out and hit a Superkick and a Stunner to end the segment. It was a good match that showcased Solo Sikoa’s work in the ring. He was a star even though his brother held two championship titles.

Owens will continue his rivalry with the faction, leading to a reunion with Sami Zayn before WrestleMania 39. It will be one of the top stories for the show.

#4. Brock Lesnar and MVP had an entertaining segment on WWE RAW

MVP invited Brock Lesnar to the VIP Lounge on WWE RAW, and The Beast Incarnate obliged. The host was afraid to enter the ring with his guest, but Lesnar clarified that he wasn’t out there to hurt him.

MVP hyped the possible match between Omos and Lesnar for WrestleMania 39 and said that The Beast Incarnate could not F5 The Nigerian Giant. Lesnar accepted the challenge, and Omos’ manager brought some champagne to celebrate.

Lesnar wasn’t interested in having the champagne, and MVP took a sip before spitting it out at his guest’s face. Lesnar laughed it off first and wiped himself clean with MVP’s handkerchief before lifting him atop his shoulders and delivering a thunderous F5 to end the segment.

The segment was well scripted and helped push a match that won’t get much hype from the fans. MVP was excellent in his role, and Lesnar played along equally well. However, Omos will have a tough time matching up with a man who has worked on countless WrestleMania matches in his career.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable put on a great contest

Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable competed in a singles match on WWE RAW. Rhodes tried to take control early, but Gable hit back with a sunset flip for a near fall.

The former Olympian stayed on the attack and got the Ankle Lock on Cody before the latter hit back with an inverted Superplex. Gable did not back down and hit some power moves to stay in the contest.

He got a moonsault before being hit by a big dive that sent him outside. Otis tried to intervene, but Rhodes distracted him and sent him over the barricades. He hit a beautiful Cody Cutter in the ring before getting a picture-perfect Cross Rhodes for the win.

Rhodes called out Roman Reigns after the match and told him that he would appear on Friday Night SmackDown as he knew The Tribal Chief would be there too.

Chad Gable is an excellent performer and gave Cody one of his best matches on RAW. The two men worked well together and made the most of their time in the ring. Meanwhile, SmackDown will host two of the hottest superstars in WWE on Friday night.

#2. Bray Wyatt started teasing a match against Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39

The Eater of Worlds mocked Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

Elias got a match against Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW after being thrown around by him last week. The All Mighty started strong and hit a few big slams before sending Elias outside the ring.

The Drifter dropped Lashley on the barricades and hit a knee to get back in the contest. Rick Boogs was shown backstage, taking notes as Lashley started dominating again.

While Elias tried his best to stay on top in the contest, Lashley hit a Flatliner to take him down. He hit Spear and finished The Drifter with the Hurt Lock for a quick win.

The All Mighty got hold of the mic and said he wasn’t playing games with Bray Wyatt. He vowed to crush him if he got in his way on the show.

Wyatt appeared on Titantron and danced to a song he had made up. The rivalry between the two men looks ready to kick off on RAW en route to WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt warned the winner of the contest between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar ahead of the Elimination Chamber. However, WWE waited a week before diving into this rivalry and after giving Lesnar a match against Omos.

It looks like The All Mighty will compete in the more entertaining match at The Show of Shows.

#1. Lita and Becky Lynch became the new Women’s Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus helped crown new tag team champions on WWE RAW.

The night's main event saw Damage CTRL defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Lita on WWE RAW. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai looked set to take control early but fell victim to a double-team move.

Lynch and Lita kept control for some time, and Kai locked herself in the Dis-arm-her before SKY made the save. Bayley took out Lita outside the ring and continued to help SKY and Kai during the contest.

Trish Stratus appeared surprised during the contest and took out Bayley at ringside. She helped her friend Lita back up on the apron, and she tagged in to hit the Twist of Fate.

Lynch and Stratus kept the heels from interfering in the match again as Lita hit the moonsault on SKY to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The creative team did well to bring out Stratus and help Lynch and Lita win. The latter getting the final move and pin made the outcome much sweeter. The three will likely join forces for a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

