5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Judgment Day wins big; former Universal Champion injured

Another loaded episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Kevin Owens coming out to the middle. He competed in a match and was attacked by The Bloodline before the show ticked on.

Alexa Bliss came face-to-face with Uncle Howdy on RAW this week. It will be interesting to see how her character shapes up after the interaction.

Adam Pearce also booked a Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the next challengers for The Usos. Meanwhile, a massive return helped boost the RAW roster ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The show had some good matches and entertaining segments this week.

#5. Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin before being ambushed to kick off WWE RAW

Kevin Owens was ambushed on WWE RAW.

Kevin Owens kicked off WWE RAW before JBL came out to interrupt him. He brought out Baron Corbin with him, and the two superstars ended up competing in the first match of the show.

Corbin took control of the contest early and punished Owens in the corner. KO sidestepped a tackle and took control of the contest from thereon. The Modern Day Wrestling God hit Owens with a chokeslam on the apron to slow him down.

The Prizefighter kept fighting on and hit a Swanton Bomb before taking the Deep Six from Corbin. Owens finally hit the Stunner to pick up the win on RAW.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens after the match. They looked to destroy Roman Reigns' title challenger before Adam Pearce stepped in and broke things up.

Nearly every match and segment involving The Bloodline ended up being good. The after-match attack was better than the match itself and allowed the company to build on Owens' match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

#4. Bayley scored a tainted win over Mia Yim

Michin put on a good fight on WWE RAW.

Mia Yim, aka Michin, and Bayley competed in a singles match on WWE RAW. Yim took control of the contest early before the match spilled to ringside.

The Role Model continued to take some big strikes from Michin and struggled to get back in the contest. She hit back with a suplex and got a near fall before Yim hit a dive to take her down.

Michin continued to impress and hit another German suplex and a Hurricanrana for a near fall. The two superstars exchanged some moves before Bayley got frustrated. She used a backslide pin and got her feet on the ropes to get the pin for the victory.

The match was good, even though it got sluggish in the latter half. Such big matches will help Mia Yim grow as a wrestler on the main roster. Both superstars put on a good fight on Monday night.

#3. Bobby Lashley returned after Seth Rollins cleared the air about his injury

Austin Theory came out on WWE RAW to boast about himself. He called himself the future of WWE before Seth Rollins came out on crutches.

The Visionary threw his crutches and danced his way to ringside to show that he wasn't severely injured. Rollins said that he will be back in shape before the Royal Rumble and win the match to challenge Theory at WrestleMania 39.

After Rollins went backstage, Bobby Lashley made his return on RAW. The All Mighty ripped through Theory, who tried to defend himself with Rollins' crutches. Lashley tossed the United States Champion outside before claiming that he was back to dominate the roster at the Royal Rumble.

WWE quickly decided to clear the air regarding Rollins' status. This will help the creative team continue The Visionary's rivalry against Theory without too many hiccups.

Meanwhile, Lashley's return is a welcome one. He did not stay away for too long, and it will be interesting to see how he is booked at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#2. Dolph Ziggler gave Solo Sikoa a good match on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa was asked to stay for a match on WWE RAW by Adam Pearce after the attack on Kevin Owens. The eventual bout was against former world champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline took control early and toyed around with Ziggler. The Showoff came back with a few big strikes and sent Sikoa outside the ring.

The Street Champion kept coming back with some good moves and weakened his opponent. Ziggler hit a DDT but could not get the pin over the big man. He tried his best to keep Sikoa down with his finisher, but the heel kicked out once again.

The Enforcer got Ziggler up on his shoulders and hit a big Samoan Spike before getting the win. It was a good contest that saw Sikoa work against one of the best in the business. The victory will give him another big boost that could help him become a vicious heel on the roster.

#1. Judgment Day won the Tag Team Turmoil to end the show

Judgment Day became The Usos' next challengers on WWE RAW.

Adam Pearce informed The Usos that there would be a Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW to determine their next challengers for their undisputed tag team titles.

Dominik Mysterio appeared on Miz TV along with the rest of Judgment Day before the match got underway in the main event. Judgment Day took on The O.C. in the first round, where Damian Priest and Finn Balor entered as favorites.

The O.C. nearly picked up the win with a Magic Killer before Dominik interrupted. The distraction allowed Judgment Day to pick up the win.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin teamed up once again and went after Judgment Day in the second match. Alexander nearly took down Priest with the Neutralizer before Balor finished off his opponent with the Coup de Grace for the second win.

Alpha Academy came out for the third match and went after Balor and Priest early. Otis hit a dive that nearly took out both men. The spot caused a distraction, and Priest picked up the win for his team. Balor was injured during the contest, and Dominik replaced him.

The Street Profits came out as the final team and targeted Dominik early on. Priest tagged in and went after the babyfaces. Street Profits isolated Dominik once again and nearly got the win with a double-team move.

The two teams exchanged some good moves before Dominik rolled up Ford and used the ropes and some help from Rhea Ripley to pick up the win. The Judgment Day came face-to-face with The Usos to close out RAW.

The match was great, and it was good to see The Judgment Day get ahead after working hard on the brand. The victory will hopefully allow them to have a meaningful rivalry with The Usos for some time.

