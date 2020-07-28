5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (July 27, 2020)

A lot of segments and matches were scheduled for this week’s WWE RAW after the events of WWE Extreme Rules and last week’s show. Randy Orton was set to come out this week and announce who his next victim would be after taking out The World's Largest Athlete last week in an Unsanctioned Match.

After Rey Mysterio's eye was critically injured in the match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules, Dominik was also scheduled to come out and make a statement.

A Triple Threat Tag Team Match was announced for the night to find the next challengers for The Street Profits’ RAW Tag Team Championships. However, the two biggest matches for this week’s show were set to have Asuka and Sasha Banks compete in a match for the RAW Women’s Championship, and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a match with a special stipulation of McIntyre’s choice.

With so many interesting segments and matches scheduled for the night, we will look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5 Randy Orton sets his sights on the prize on WWE RAW

"@TheRock and @steveaustinBSR can't hold a candle to my resumé ... my accomplishments, my accolades, and my title reigns!"



Oh, he just went there. #WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/7SjLiYn8sN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020

One of the biggest scheduled segments of the night was set for Randy Orton to announce his next target on WWE RAW. After taking out Edge, Christian, and The Big Show on RAW, it seemed like The Viper was in no mood to slow down and decided to aim big this time.

He arrived in the ring and spoke about his accomplishments in WWE, comparing himself to some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Orton claimed that he’d been thinking what’s missing from his game, and he realized today that it was the WWE Championship that he wanted to take back. The Viper then decided to set his sights on the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has been quite vocal about facing the legend at SummerSlam in recent weeks.

Orton spoke about how The Scottish Psychopath had earned his place and respect after what he’d done to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and made an official challenge to the Scottish Superstar for a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

While we’d already expected Orton to come out and challenge McIntyre for SummerSlam, it was the way he did it that made it more special. The Viper has often been criticized for his promos and robotic accent, but he did well once again to make an impact without getting physical.

McIntyre has officially been put on notice by The Viper, and it will be great to see how the fighting champion responds to the biggest challenge he’ll face in WWE.