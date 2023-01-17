5 things WWE RAW got right this week: New challenger crowned; first-time match confirmed

WWE RAW looked to build towards its 30th-anniversary show this Monday night. Several big matches and segments were booked for the show that allowed superstars to punch their tickets for next week's edition.

Becky Lynch and Bayley had a showdown in the center of the ring that led to a massive match being booked. Meanwhile, WWE held a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Kevin Owens also looked to get his hands on The Bloodline after what they did to him on SmackDown. Bianca Belair looked to teach Alexa Bliss a lesson on the show, but Uncle Howdy's appearance stopped her in her tracks and allowed Bliss to take down the champion.

It was another loaded episode of RAW that had good matches and segments. Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week's show.

#5. Mustafa Ali gave Solo Sikoa a tough fight before Kevin Owens showed up on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali couldn't overcome The Enforcer on WWE RAW.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa kicked off WWE RAW and boasted about destroying Kevin Owens last week on SmackDown. They said that every generation of The Bloodline would show up on RAW next week to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

Judgment Day interrupted the heels and talked about their match for the RAW Tag Team Championship next week. Sikoa took Dominik down before Rhea Ripley got in his way. Mustafa Ali came out of nowhere and attacked The Enforcer before a match between them got going.

Sikoa took control of the contest before Ali hit him with a superkick and tried to keep him off his feet. The Enforcer of The Bloodline countered a dive from the high flyer and sent him into the ring post.

The Usos came out at ringside as Ali recovered and hit a tornado DDT for a close two count. He missed the 450 Splash, allowing Sikoa to hit the Samoan Spike for the win.

Owens then came to the ring and took down the big man with a Stunner after the match. He looked to finish him off by putting him through the announcers' table before officials came out to restrict him.

The opening segment was good and built towards the big tag team match next week. Ali did a fantastic job again at giving a bigger opponent a tough fight. Meanwhile, KO is unhinged and will likely look to do some damage to The Tribal Chief on next week's show.

#4. A match between Bayley and Becky Lynch was confirmed for next week

Becky Lynch came out on WWE RAW and called out Bayley. Damage CTRL answered her call, and the two women exchanged some heated words.

They called each other "Karen" while building up their rivalry. Bayley and Lynch spoke about their past in the company before agreeing to fight in a Steel Cage Match on RAW next week.

The upcoming show is expected to be a big one, and the creative team did well to book a huge women's match between two top superstars in the industry inside a Steel Cage for the first time. Fans have always wanted to see the two superstars have a full-blown rivalry in the ring.

The Man is currently working to get ahead and reach the top of the RAW women's division once again. Meanwhile, Bayley will rely on the services of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to steal a win next Monday night.

#3. Judgment Day overcame Alpha Academy

Judgment Day scored another big win on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Dominik represented Judgment Day in a tag team match against Alpha Academy on Monday night. Meanwhile, Finn Balor was prepared to compete in a Six-Pack Elimination Match to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship later in the show.

Priest overpowered Gable early on and hit him with some good strikes. Dominik tagged in and quickly found himself on the back foot as Gable used some technical moves on him.

The Archer of Infamy came back in the ring and hit a Broken Arrow for a near fall. Otis tagged in and cleared the ring before Priest got the South of Heaven from the ropes.

Gable came back in and had Dominik on the ropes before locking in the Ankle Lock. It looked like Alpha Academy would win, but Rhea Ripley distracted the referee to allow Priest to hit South of Heaven. Judgment Day picked up the win soon after.

The match was likely booked to confirm that Dominik, and not Balor, would team up with Priest next week on RAW. The younger superstar could take the final pin to allow The Usos to retain.

#2. Damage CTRL found potential challengers for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Michin and LeRae could challenge for the titles soon.

Michin faced IYO SKY in a singles match on WWE RAW this week. Michin started well and hit SKY with some power moves before eating a dropkick from her opponent.

SKY missed a Frankensteiner and took a neck breaker from the babyface. Michin kept the pressure on and continued to hit some good moves on the women's tag team champion.

Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae got into a fight outside the ring, and SKY tried to help out her partner. The distraction was enough to allow Michin to hit the Eat Defeat for the victory.

Kai attacked the winner after the match, but LeRae blocked her and hit her with her finisher before standing tall with Michin. The match had some good spots, and the win will give Michin and LeRae a reason to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#1. Bobby Lashley became Austin Theory's next challenger on WWE RAW

WWE RAW hosted a Six-Pack Challenge to crown the next challenger for the United States Championship. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler came out for the contest.

All six competitors went hard at each other from the opening bell, and Lashley took a few finishers but did not stay down for the three-count. Rollins took advantage and hit The Miz with a Stomp for the first elimination.

Ziggler was eliminated next by Rollins, who hit him with the Pedigree. Balor tried to take out the other opponents and hit the Coup de Grace, but Rollins hit him with a Stomp to score another elimination.

It didn't take long for Lashley to regain focus after being helped by Omos outside the ring. The All Mighty returned with full force and hit Corbin with a Spear to eliminate him from the contest.

Lashley and Rollins were the final two in the ring, and Austin Theory attacked The All Mighty before Omos took him out. Even though The All Mighty was down and out, Omos helped him by distracting Rollins. The former WWE Champion hit one final spear to Rollins for the win.

The Visionary looked like the favorite to win the match on Monday night. However, WWE did well to give Lashley the win instead. It will be interesting to see how the creative team protects Theory against him in the title match. Rollins or Omos will play a major role in the outcome of that contest.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

