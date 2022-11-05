The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2022 hosted an Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and Rey Mysterio. The two superstars competed in the main event of the show in one of the best matches of the week.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler returned to the ring to take on Natalya in a singles contest. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville also looked to settle their differences in a No Disqualification match on the show.

A backstage confrontation last week led to a match between LA Knight and Ricochet on Friday night. Fans also saw The Usos come out to hype themselves up before their title defense at Crown Jewel against The Brawling Brutes.

Braun Strown took down five superstars in a handicap match before punishing MVP. He is set to face Omos in the battle of the giants in Saudi Arabia.

It was another packed episode of SmackDown that had some great segments and matches. Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right before Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Liv Morgan continued to put herself and her opponents through the pain on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown before Crown Jewel kicked off with an extreme match

WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2022 kicked off with a No Disqualification match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. The latter was determined to teach Morgan a lesson and beat her down with a kendo stick early.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion escaped from a crossface and tried to bring in a table before Deville took her down with a baseball slide. The two superstars fought outside the ring, where Morgan sent The Pridefighter into the barricades and steel steps.

Morgan set up the table, but Deville tried to suplex her from the apron on it. The former women's champion blocked her and jumped with her back first through the table.

Deville recovered and filled the ring with a few steel chairs. Morgan hit some good moves before the former WWE official powerbombed her into a pile of chairs. The former champion surprisingly kicked out and hit a knee strike before hitting the ObLIVion on the chairs for the win.

The match was intense and showcased both superstars' potential. It looks as if Liv Morgan is ready to go through any amount of pain to punish her opponents and win matches. Her new character could help her win the title back sooner rather than later.

#4. LA Knight defeated Ricochet to kickstart a fun rivalry

Ricochet and LA Knight had a good first match on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight and Ricochet had a backstage confrontation last week on WWE SmackDown. Knight came out disrespecting ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who is Ricochet's partner, before the match between the two superstars.

Knight had the early advantage before Ricochet fought back with some signature moves. He missed a dive from the apron, allowing the former Maximum Male Model to regain control of the contest.

The One and Only was sent into the ring post as Knight punished his opponent. He hit a neckbreaker for a near fall as the match ticked on. Ricochet worked towards his finisher and hit the Shooting Star Press for a near fall.

The two men continued to exchange some moves before Knight rolled Ricochet up by the tights and used the ropes for the win.

The match between the two superstars was electric and got their rivalry off on the right foot. A tainted win will help them continue their rivalry and bring more heat toward LA Knight.

#3. New Day entered the Unified Tag Team Championship picture before Crown Jewel 2022

The Usos came face to face with another challenger on WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel

The Usos wanted to go out to the middle on WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel, but Sami Zayn tried to stop them. Jey told Zayn that it wasn't a very Uso thing to do before heading out to the middle.

The brothers said they would make history at Crown Jewel and become the longest-reigning tag team champions. They mocked The Brawling Brutes before the current longest-reigning tag team champions, The New Day, came out.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wanted a shot at the titles after Brawling Brutes were done with The Usos. Before Jimmy and Jey could respond, Butch and Ridge Holland attacked them from behind.

New Day joined the action, and a big brawl broke out before Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn came out with the assist. The Bloodline took everyone down and isolated Holland before Butch came back with a shillelagh to attack them.

Sikoa caught him with the Spinning Solo before The Bloodline headed to the back to end the segment. WWE has quickly added New Day to the tag team championship picture before The Brawling Brutes' match against The Usos.

It looks like Woods and Kingston will finally get a chance to win the unified championships sooner rather than later.

#2. Shayna Baszler returned with her good old attitude on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler returned to the ring on WWE SmackDown and took on Natalya this week. Baszler targeted Natalya's arm immediately after the match started and punished her as Ronda Rousey cheered Baszler on from ringside.

The Queen of Harts fought valiantly but took a boot to the face from the former NXT Women's Champion. The veteran couldn't do much damage to Baszler in the match as she locked Natalya in the Kirifuda Clutch.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was knocked out as The Queen of Spades picked up the win. After the match, Baszler took her knee pad off and blasted Natalya with a big knee. The angle may have injured her face.

It's great to see the good old Baszler back in her element. She works best as a top heel who does not care about her opponents. Her partnership with Rousey could turn out to be great for the SmackDown women's division.

#1. Rey Mysterio put on a great match with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship

Rey Mysterio challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on the last WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel. Mysterio tasted a chop to the chest from GUNTHER last week and looked to avoid it during the contest.

However, the veteran was caught in a submission early on and was dropped outside the ring. GUNTHER powerbombed him into the apron and continued to throw him around with ease.

The veteran star tried to slow down GUNTHER with a sleeper hold, but the champion took him down with a big drop off the ropes. The two traded chops, and Mysterio countered the powerbomb attempt with a dive.

The Ring General countered a top rope move from Mysterio and threw him off before the latter hit a hurricanrana and a sunset flip for a near fall. GUNTHER avoided the frog splash and hit another powerbomb, but Mysterio miraculously kicked out.

The veteran looked to hit the 619, but GUNTHER blocked it. He hit a massive clothesline that nearly took the former world champion's head off and pinned him for the win.

It was one of the best matches GUNTHER has had against a smaller opponent on the main roster. Rey Mysterio once again showed why he is among the best the industry has ever seen. Meanwhile, the win helped GUNTHER take down another legend to extend his reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

What did you make of SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes