5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Edge confronts Roman Reigns; former Universal Champion shows up

WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge was expected to complete his victory lap this week with an appearance on SmackDown. After getting in the face of the WWE Champion and the NXT Champion, Edge was looking to come face-to-face with the Universal Champion.

He wasn’t the only Royal Rumble winner scheduled to show up this week, as Bianca Belair too made an appearance after her impressive victory on Sunday. Belair looked to target SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for WrestleMania, but Carmella too wanted to become part of the decision-making process.

Big E was scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews. Bayley, on the other hand, continued her climb on SmackDown with a victory over Ruby Riott. However, it’s the storyline between Billie Kay and The Riott Squad that’s been making things more interesting.

After an action-packed week of wrestling, let’s look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Roman Reigns sent a warning to Edge on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off another episode of WWE SmackDown with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman by his side. It was good to see Uso return after he’d been missing for the past few weeks.

The Tribal Chief made it clear that he hates recapping, and directly targeted the Royal Rumble winner, Edge. Reigns called himself the main event and claimed that Edge wasted everyone’s time on RAW and NXT instead of just begging The Head of the Table for a place on the Island of Relevancy.

The Universal Champion ordered Edge to appear in the SmackDown ring, but the Royal Rumble winner did not appear. The Tribal Chief got angrier and questioned whether Edge thinks he’s a fool and why would he play mind games with him.

Reigns ended the segment by telling the Royal Rumble winner to give him his decision by the end of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has been the top heel in WWE, and he did well to build up a story between himself and Edge. Reigns’ not-so-subtle threats keep the story alive and give Edge a chance to use his phenomenal mic work to great effect.