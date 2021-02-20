5 Things WWE SmackDown got right before Elimination Chamber - Edge gets Speared; Otis loses his cool

WWE Elimination Chamber is less than two days away and SmackDown looked to build up some matches for the event this week. While it looked like Apollo Crews would get a shot at Big E’s Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber, chances look slim after what went down on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns came face to face once again with Edge, while The Rated-R Superstar helped hype up the Elimination Chamber match for Sunday. However, WWE seems to have given too much away on SmackDown this week, and it’ll be interesting if fans get to witness a swerve on Sunday.

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Reginald teamed up to defeat Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Bayley in an impromptu match. Banks and Belair will get a shot at the WWE Women’s Championships on Sunday following their victory.

Seth Rollins addressed the WWE Universe again and hinted towards who he’ll be targeting on SmackDown in the weeks to come. Tamina and Natalya teamed up to score a victory over The Riott Squad on this week’s show.

With so much happening on the episode, let’s take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right before Elimination Chamber.

#5 Edge showed up on WWE SmackDown

Instead of Roman Reigns, 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge opened up this week’s WWE SmackDown. WWE decided to build towards WrestleMania before getting done with Elimination Chamber first on SmackDown.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke about his future at WrestleMania 37 and who he’d chose to take on at The Show of Shows. Before Edge could go any further, Reigns arrived to interrupt the former WWE Champion.

Reigns made it clear that he was the main event and deserved to be the main event at WrestleMania. Edge and Reigns got in each other’s faces before Sami Zayn appeared to continue filming his documentary.

Zayn refused to be disrespected before he was shut up by Jey Uso with a Superkick. The Tribal Chief then whispered something in Edge’s ear before walking away.

The segment was solid and helped build towards a potential big match at WrestleMania. However, is WWE giving away too much too soon? Backstage, Edge caught up with Kevin Owens and showed his respect for The Prizefighter.

Edge put over Cesaro backstage on SmackDown and also came face to face with Daniel Bryan to give fans some hope of a dream match between the two men. SmackDown opened with some strong segments this week.