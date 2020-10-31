5 Things WWE SmackDown got right after Hell in a Cell

After a great showing at WWE Hell in a Cell, SmackDown got back to action this week with an eye on Survivor Series. WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for next month, and just like RAW, SmackDown was ready to start building their teams for the show.

Apart from that, the story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was set to progress on this week's show. Reigns managed to defeat Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell after locking Jimmy Uso in the Guillotine.

The Street Profits were looking to send their own message to The New Day after the RAW Tag Team Champions mocked them on the Red brand ahead of their clash at Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler competed in the first qualification match of the night while Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan competed in the second qualification match. Natalya, Billie Kay, and Bianca Belair competed in the first women’s Team SmackDown qualification match during the night.

In this article, we will look at the five things SmackDown got right this week after Hell in a Cell.

#5 Kevin Owens qualifies for Team SmackDown heading into WWE Survivor Series

WWE SmackDown booked a match between Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens to determine which Superstar would enter Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Ziggler was accompanied to the ring by Robert Roode, and it was kind of obvious that he’d have a role to play in the match.

Roode helped Ziggler take control of the match and he hit The Prizefighter with a neck breaker to try and pick up the victory early.

Outside the ring, The Glorious One attacked KO from behind while the referee was distracted to help his partner gain back control. However, the referee realized that something was going on and decided to kick Roode out of the arena.

The two SmackDown Superstars got back to action and Ziggler countered a Popup Powerbomb attempt with a Famouser to score a near-fall. Finally, KO was able to block a Superkick from The Showoff and hit him with the Stunner to pick up the victory.

This allows Owens to make it to Survivor Series for Team SmackDown just weeks after making it back to the brand. KO is a world-class performer, and it was a good decision to have him become a part of Team Blue. He has the potential to go on and become the captain of the side.