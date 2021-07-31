5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: John Cena steals Finn Balor’s spot; Sasha Banks returns

WWE SmackDown fans waited patiently to see how John Cena would react to Roman Reigns’ rejection. Reigns accepted Finn Balor’s challenge for WWE SummerSlam last week, and the two were scheduled to make things official through a contract signing segment on the show.

Fans were also expecting a major return on this week’s SmackDown. The creative team did not disappoint as a top superstar returned to pick up a big victory before taking down the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio defeated Jimmy Uso on the show with a little help from his son. It looks like Rey and Dominik Mysterio will get a rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the coming month.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Edge heated up further, while Reginald defended his 24/7 Championship against Chad Gable.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 John Cena targeted Roman Reigns to kick off WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up WWE SmackDown again this week. The Champ laid down a challenge to Roman Reigns last week, but The Tribal Chief was not interested in facing Cena at WWE SummerSlam.

Cena did not take Reigns’ rejection lightly and took some shots at the Universal Champion right away. He reminded fans that legends like The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin never changed their act and remained red-hot throughout their careers.

The 16-time World Champion said that Reigns was just too afraid to fail and lose to Cena at SummerSlam. Soon after, Baron Corbin made his way out on SmackDown. He ran down his recent misfortunes and claimed that he was unable to perform after the mishap that took place backstage last week.

John Cena refused to help the SmackDown Superstar after polling the crowd and then took him down with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

Cena is still one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. He has the power to move the crowd and remain relevant. It was good to watch him target Reigns early and set the tone for the night.

Corbin has been one of WWE’s favorite superstars to take the fall and draw a big reaction from fans. He’s been an incredible heel for a long time now. SmackDown should look to reward the superstar for his services soon.

