5 things WWE SmackDown got right before SummerSlam: John Cena pins Roman Reigns; Seth Rollins humiliated

WWE SmackDown had a few big segments and matches planned for the night before SummerSlam.

Fans were looking forward to the final face-off between Roman Reigns and John Cena. Bianca Belair pinned Zelina Vega and Carmella in back-to-back singles matches before her title defense at SummerSlam.

It seems the rivalry between The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits will only blow out after SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Rick Boogs made his in-ring debut this Friday night as he teamed up with the Intercontinental Champion to take on Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

Edge and Seth Rollins cut good individual promos ahead of their big match on Saturday. Natalya also returned to the ring on SmackDown after suffering a gruesome ankle injury several weeks ago.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right before SummerSlam this week.

#5 A distraction allowed Jey Uso to defeat Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Another chapter was written in the long-running rivalry between The Usos and The Mysterios on WWE SmackDown. The two teams are set to meet at WWE SummerSlam for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Rey Mysterio battled Jey Uso in a singles match on Friday night. Both men started well and traded big moves. Rey took his opponent down with a springboard moonsault to the floor. A top-rope hurricanrana allowed Rey to nearly pick up the win. The two men exchanged some more strikes before we reached the final moments of the contest.

Dominik Mysterio tried to help out his father, but the referee caught him. The official sent Dominik to the back and the distraction allowed Jey to take out Rey before hitting a Uso Splash for the win.

The match wasn’t the best one to kick off SmackDown, but it allowed the creative team to create more tensions before Saturday’s contest. It looks like there are some problems between Rey and Dominik. The younger Mysterio’s inexperience begins to show at crucial moments.

