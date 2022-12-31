The last episode of SmackDown had one of the biggest tag team main events scheduled for the night. John Cena returned, teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match.

Meanwhile, during the show, Raquel Rodriguez challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, that match was overshadowed by Charlotte Flair’s surprise return and quick match against Rousey.

Imperium appeared to make a statement during the broadcast. Braun Strowman undid their efforts, and Ricochet once again had his moment. The night had several good segments and matches to make the last episode of SmackDown memorable for the fans.

Let's look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight finally booked a match for the Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt kicked off the last episode of SmackDown this year. He apologized for attacking the cameraman the previous week and said he regretted his actions before LA Knight came out in the middle.

Knight targeted Wyatt and challenged him to a match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Eater of Worlds accepted the challenge for the bout before Uncle Howdy came out to the ring.

The mysterious figure hit Bray with Sister Abigail as Knight watched on in fear before fleeing the ring. As the segment ended, Uncle Howdy casually walked up the ramp and out of the arena.

It was a fresh start to the show that got many fans excited. Many questioned whether the man under Uncle Howdy's mask was Bo Dallas or someone else. The answer will probably play a big role in the match between Wyatt and Knight at Royal Rumble.

The booking will also allow WWE to keep Wyatt out of the Royal Rumble match at the event. He will likely be protected from a loss for some time.

#4. Solo Sikoa took down Sheamus before Drew McIntyre’s return

A banger was on the cards as Solo Sikoa took on Sheamus in a singles match on WWE SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior took control of the match early and hit the Beats of Bodhran before going for the Irish Curse.

The Usos and The Brawling Brutes got into a brawl outside the ring, and Sheamus hit a dive to level them. Solo took advantage and hit a few good moves to stun The Celtic Warrior. He caught Sheamus with the Samoan Spike and pinned him.

Sheamus came under attack at the hands of The Bloodline after the match. They put a steel chair around his neck and set him up in the corner before Drew McIntyre rushed out to save his friend. He hit Claymore as the rest of the Bloodline retreated to end the segment.

The match was close to being a banger and needed a little more time to reach the boiling point. The win helped Solo get a push on SmackDown and remain one of the most threatening superstars on the roster.

McIntyre and Sheamus will finally team up to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The match will surely be a banger.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez put on a solid show against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey still lost the SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday night.

Raquel Rodriguez walked into the SmackDown Women’s Championship match with an injured arm but was still looking to put on a good fight. She tried to get the better of Ronda Rousey early on but found herself on the back foot.

Ronda continued to target Raquel’s injured arm throughout the match and tried to get the armbar in. The former NXT Women's Champion still hit a few good moves and used her strength to make a comeback whenever she could.

Rodriguez caught her opponent in a Boston Crab, but the champion turned it around in an Ankle Lock. The challenger powered out of it and soon hit a one-handed powerbomb on the apron to break free.

Rousey applied the armbar and kept it on for a long time before Rodriguez tapped out. The challenger put on a good fight and sold her injuries well to ensure she did not appear weak.

WWE will likely give her another big championship match in 2023, and hopefully, she will win the title then. For now, fans got to see a good match between two big names on SmackDown.

#2. GUNTHER found his next challenger on WWE SmackDown

GUNTHER and Braun Strowman came toe-to-toe on WWE SmackDown

Imperium talked about how no one on the roster could defeat GUNTHER. This brought out Braun Strowman, who was looking for a match against The Ring General.

He challenged GUNTHER to a title match before attacking Imperium. However, he was overpowered by the trio and beaten down before being sent into the steel steps.

The heel faction looked to damage The Monster of all Monsters more before Ricochet came out swinging a steel chair. GUNTHER and his men retreated as Ricochet and Strowman stood tall to end the segment.

GUNTHER has had a notable reign with the Intercontinental Championship, and WWE could trust him with something more in 2023. That would require him to drop his title sooner rather than later.

Strowman can believably defeat The Ring General without denting much of his image. However, WWE must give GUNTHER a win or two over the big man before finally letting him lose the title. The two men will probably put on a good fight at Royal Rumble and stay away from the 30-men elimination match.

#1. Kevin Owens stunned Sami Zayn to win the match alongside John Cena

Sami Zayn could not take down Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

John Cena returned for the final match of 2023 and teamed up with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. Owens kicked off the match with Sami Zayn as fans patiently waited for Cena to enter the ring.

KO stayed in the match for some time as Roman Reigns tagged in, and the two men locked up. Roman and Sami worked together to take down Owens before taking out Cena in the corner.

The Prizefighter dodged a Spear and tagged in Cena, who showed off some great moves. He took Zayn down and brought in Owens to hit a double Five Knuckle Shuffle on the heels.

The babyfaces kept the pressure on, and Cena caught Reigns with the Attitude Adjustment. KO hit Zayn with the Stunner and pinned him to pick up a big win to cap off 2022.

The match was entertaining, and it was good to see Cena compete in the ring again. His involvement was limited to just a few moves, but the match delivered nonetheless.

Zayn took the fall for his team, and he will likely suffer Reigns’ wrath in the coming weeks. He will probably have to try much harder to end the Kevin Owens problem on behalf of The Bloodline.

