5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Edge and The Mysterios unite; NXT stars make their debut

Hours before WWE SmackDown, the company announced that Bayley had suffered an injury while training and needed to take nine months away from the ring. Bianca Belair was left without a challenger for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and SmackDown had to make some quick changes to fill the gaps.

Sonya Deville arrived on the show and announced Carmella as the new opponent against Belair for MITB. Liv Morgan was awarded Carmella’s spot in the Money in the Ladder match.

Apart from that, two big men’s MITB ladder match qualifiers were held this week. Fans also wanted to see whether WWE would address Jimmy Uso’s recent run-in with the authorities or carry on with his current storyline without any hiccups.

A couple of top NXT Superstars also made their SmackDown debut this week and made a big impact right away. Roman Reigns was set to show up on SmackDown this week after skipping last week’s show.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 Roman Reigns returned to reunite The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was missing from last week’s WWE SmackDown. This allowed Edge to attack Jimmy Uso and make an example out of him. Jimmy was looking for Reigns early on Friday night, and Paul Heyman assured him that he would appear this week.

The Head of the Table returned to SmackDown this week and kicked off the evening’s broadcast. He laughed off Edge’s claims and said that the Hall of Famer only came close to beating him because of the family drama that distracted him.

Jimmy Uso made his way to the ring soon after, insinuating Reigns was on vacation. Jey Uso came out next, wanting the family to get on the same page once again.

Jey vowed to always have his brother’s back and The Tribal Chief claimed that they were untouchable as a trio. Reigns embraced The Usos to end the segment on a high note.

The segment was well-written and ensured that The Bloodline got together early in the night. SmackDown did well to ignore Jimmy’s recent legal problems. Edge now has a mountain to climb, as Reigns will have the backing of both Jey and Jimmy in this rivalry.

What will Edge do to ensure he can beat The Head of the Table for the Universal Championship?

Edited by Vedant Jain