5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Finn Balor challenges Roman Reigns; Edge unleashes on Seth Rollins

Big E from WWE SmackDown won the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday night and was ready to address the WWE Universe.

Things did not go smoothly for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion as he was interrupted by Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler followed by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as a brawl broke out.

Toni Storm made her much-awaited SmackDown debut and picked up a victory over Zelina Vega. Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable after a good match while Jimmy Uso picked up a victory over Dominik Mysterio. It seems the Mysterios will remain in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture for some time.

But the main focus on SmackDown was the challenge laid down by John Cena and the reply of the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 John Cena kicked off WWE SmackDown

John Cena came out to a huge reaction from fans as he entered the ring and reiterated his challenge to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Champ wanted the WWE Universe to decide whose side they were on and what they believed in. He called out The Tribal Chief repeatedly, but to no avail.

Instead, Paul Heyman came out, and said Cena wasn’t worthy of being listened to by the Universal Champion. He also claimed Cena could get his answer later on in the night.

This segment of SmackDown allowed Cena to open the show but not get what he wanted. Heyman has always been great on the mic, and the two men have always had great chemistry.

Heyman's mocking of Cena's entrance theme at the end of the segment was arguably one of the biggest spots of the week.

WWE has always looked to build towards the main event or final segment of the night with the opening segment. This one gave fans something big to look forward to.

