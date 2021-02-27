5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Cesaro shines; Roman Reigns dominates

WWE SmackDown hosted a loaded episode after Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns was proud of his quick victory over Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair was also expected to make her decision for WrestleMania just days after Edge picked Reigns as his opponent for The Show of Shows. Otis and Chad Gable continued to show their new side to the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

The Street Profits, on the other hand, impressed with their performances again and built towards another shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Tamina also managed to impress the WWE Universe with a dominating victory over Liv Morgan during the night.

Seth Rollins came face-to-face with an old friend, while Apollo Crews continued to grow on the Blue brand. Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber.

#5 Daniel Bryan confronts Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns opened WWE SmackDown to cut a promo after clips aired of Edge attacking him at Elimination Chamber. The Tribal Chief bragged about defeating Daniel Bryan with ease after the latter won the Elimination Chamber match to challenge for the Universal Championship.

Reigns wasn’t happy about the fact that Edge had ruined his perfect night. He then offered Edge to back out of his challenge for WrestleMania because he did not want to hurt the Hall of Famer.

The Planet’s Champion came out on SmackDown to interrupt Reigns. He called Reigns a coward for defending his title against a man who’d gone through the Elimination Chamber. Bryan then challenged Reigns to a match for the Universal Championship at Fastlane.

Jey Uso interrupted and told Bryan that he was now at the back of the line before attacking The 'YES' Man to end the segment.

Backstage, Edge confronted WWE Official Adam Pearce. Pearce revealed that if Bryan defeated Uso later in the night, he would get a match against Reigns at Fastlane. Edge was unhappy with the decision and walked off.

This was another solid way to kick off SmackDown and run two storylines simultaneously. Roman Reigns is doing a great job at handling both Edge and Bryan. Fans will likely watch him face Bryan before he goes on to WrestleMania to wrestle Edge.

It was also good to see Edge questioning the logic that other Superstars were getting a shot at the Universal Championship ahead of the Royal Rumble winner. These little details help WWE to make things seem more realistic.