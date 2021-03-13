5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Daniel Bryan and Edge face-off, Seth Rollins faces Cesaro's former ally 

WWE SmackDown did not have too many matches this week. But a couple of big segments helped the creative team deliver another solid episode on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Intercontinental Champion Big E returned to issue another open challenge on SmackDown after Apollo Crews did not show up at his command. Murphy got a chance to compete against Cesaro in a rematch after losing to him during last week’s episode.

An eight-man tag team match helped SmackDown showcase its tag team division's strength and possibly build towards the next match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Reginald’s antics cost Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks a tag team match against Tamina and Natalya. The result surprised several members of the WWE Universe.

It looks like the creative team is working hard to create a divide between Belair and Banks before WrestleMania. Both Superstars have been portraying babyface characters, and the race is on to make their rivalry more interesting.

Many storylines developed properly during this week’s SmackDown. Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right during the episode.

#5 Edge and Daniel Bryan had a great interaction to kick off WWE SmackDown

Once again, WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Universal Championship storyline. Edge arrived to talk about Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan early on in the show. The Rated-R Superstar accused Reigns of distracting himself with a rivalry against Daniel Bryan.

Edge then called out Bryan for claiming that he deserved to main event WrestleMania more than the WWE Hall of Famer. The Ultimate Opportunist told The Yes Man that he shouldn't have questioned his love for wrestling.

This led to Bryan's appearance, who to respect Edge and saw what wrestling meant to him. However, Bryan said he would do anything to get one last shot at main-eventing WrestleMania.

When Edge saw what main-eventing WrestleMania meant to Bryan, the Hall of Famer said he expected better from The Yes Man before walking off in disgust.

Smackdown's creative team has been doing a great job with the Universal Championship storyline. On the one hand, Roman Reigns has been the top heel in the company. Meanwhile, Bryan and Edge are doing extremely well to get a chance to face The Tribal Chief and take the title away from him.

The entire scenario has helped WWE give some veterans a chance to shine on the Road to WrestleMania.

