5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Former champion turned face, new champions crowned and more

WWE SmackDown delivered a solid episode last week. At the end of the show, Roman Reigns threw Kevin Owens off a ledge and sent him crashing through a table. This dynamic storyline continued on Friday night.

Reigns opened the show and delivered a dire warning to the man who booked last week’s match between Owens and Jey Uso. Following that fiery segment, Apollo Crews got a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Several SmackDown Superstars appeared backstage to confirm their participation in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. Plus, Sonya Deville appeared on the blue brand as Adam Pearce's new assistant.

Pearce had a rough night, and by the end of the show, "The Tribal Chief" made it clear that the WWE Official would pay for his disrespect. Here's a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5 Roman Reigns looks down on Adam Pearce throughout WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown opened with its top champion Roman Reigns. He spoke about how Kevin Owens impressed him with his ambition.

"The Head of the Table" then turned his attention to Adam Pearce and blamed him for Owens' injuries. He claimed that Pearce was the one who put Owens in that unfortunate situation.

Reigns then got in Pearce’s face because he felt that the WWE Official disrespected him. The champion was upset because he couldn't pick his next challenger. Reigns left WWE’s resident authority figure with a looming threat that culminated at the end of the show.

Advertisement

The opening segment was great, as it allowed Reigns’ character to grow even more. Fans expected Reigns to call Pearce out on WWE SmackDown this week, and that’s exactly what "The Head of the Table" decided to do.

Reigns’ fierce attitude towards Pearce was fantastic, and it set the tone for the entire night. Over the past few weeks, Reigns has gotten the chance to both open and close the show. With such an electric segment at the beginning of the night, fans were expecting a thrilling conclusion to the show.