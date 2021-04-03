5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Logan Paul shoots down Sami Zayn; The Rated-R Superstar returns

The rivalry between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns was got even more heated on the penultimate WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 37.

Edge opened up the show after which an eight-man tag team match took place on SmackDown. WWE has booked a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for next week’s episode rather than WrestleMania. The Andre The Giant Battle Royal will also take place on the same night.

Apollo Crews cut a promo, officially challenging Big E to a Nigerian Drum Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Natalya picked up a big victory over Shayna Baszler this week.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins had a face-off, while Sami Zayn hosted the red carpet premiere of his documentary trailer. Things did not go as smoothly as Zayn had hoped they would.

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The Rated-R Superstar returned on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown opened up with Edge appearing in the ring to address the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. Edge believed the events from Fastlane and last week’s SmackDown could have been avoided.

Edge continued to accuse Bryan of weaseling his way into the match at WrestleMania. He claimed he was intrigued by the possibility of teaming up with Bryan at Fastlane to take on Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. However, he said that it was just not enough for The Yes Man.

He continued to talk on SmackDown about how Bryan tried his best to somehow make his way into the match at WrestleMania without truly proving himself. He then thanked Bryan for awakening The Rated-R Superstar on the road to WrestleMania.

“The guy who does whatever he has to do” is ready to compete in the Universal Championship match at The Show of Shows. He said that Pearce, Bryan and Reigns do not understand the ramifications of what they’d done. He admitted to snapping and waking up to the reality he was in.

The Hall of Famer was proud of his accomplishments and left the ring to walk up the ramp. It seemed as though a huge weight had been taken off his chest. This was a great promo from Edge who now looks like the favorite to win at WrestleMania.

While Edge’s current storyline is somewhat like Batista’s in 2014, it looks like he will make a bigger impact at WrestleMania than Batista did.

