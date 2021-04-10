5 things WWE SmackDown got right before WrestleMania – Roman Reigns warns opponents, Jey Uso picks up a massive victory

Two big matches were scheduled for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 37.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode would defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was also hosted on SmackDown. Superstars from RAW and SmackDown competed in the Battle Royal for a chance to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy.

The rest of the episode was filled with promos and backstage segments. Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan, all came out to talk about their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

Big E showed up around his hometown of Tampa ahead of his Intercontinental Championship defense. He made it clear that Apollo Crews’ dreams of becoming the Intercontinental Champion would end in Tampa.

Bianca Belair spoke about her match against Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Carmella revealed that Billie Kay would be her partner for WrestleMania.

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown before WrestleMania.

#5 Daniel Bryan made his case on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan opened up on the final night of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania. He said that he could wait to wrestle in front of a live crowd and hear the roar of the wrestling-hungry fans.

Bryan said he was tired of hearing the word “no” during his career, and that made him respond by defying the odds and saying "yes." The Yes Man proved what he’s made of by returning from a career-ending injury, making Roman Reigns tap out, and getting Adam Pearce to insert him in the match at WrestleMania 37.

The former WWE Champion claimed that fans would see the most dangerous Daniel Bryan they’ve ever seen, and he's confident about defeating Reigns and Edge to win the Universal Championship.

This was a good way to kick off a show that did not have too many scheduled matches.

Not many fans would expect Bryan to find his way into the Universal Championship picture after Edge challenged The Tribal Chief for WrestleMania. However, things have shaped up really well since WWE Fastlane.

Will the Yes Man defy all odds once again to come out as the new Universal Champion at WrestleMania? Nothing is impossible when he's involved.

