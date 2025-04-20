5 things WWE subtly told us during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41 went down last night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show featured seven matches and a few memorable moments for the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk squared off in a Triple Threat match in the show's main event. There were also several titles defended during the PLE last night.

Listed below are five things WWE subtly told us during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

#5. Jey Uso got revenge for his brother at WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in the opening match of WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey captured the title from Gunter after connecting with two Uso Splashes, and locking in a Sleeper Hold for the submission victory.

The Ring General attacked Jimmy Uso on the March 31 episode of WWE RAW, and busted him open as Jey Uso was forced to watch. Jey Uso avenged the attack on his brother last night at WrestleMania 41, and then celebrated with him after the match.

#4. Roman Reigns had nobody to pass the Ula Fala to

Roman Reigns competed in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41 but did not have Paul Heyman with him. Paul Heyman accompanied CM Punk to the ring for the match, as the Hall of Famer owed The Second City Saint a favor for helping Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

Reigns wore the Ula Fala to the ring and went to hand it off in the corner, but there was nobody there to take it from him. Heyman watched on and eventually betrayed The Tribal Chief later in the match.

#3. CM Punk and Paul Heyman paid tribute to WrestleMania 29

CM Punk paid tribute to his entrance at WrestleMania 29 for his match against The Undertaker last night. The former AEW World Champion came to the ring in the same gray sweatshirt with Paul Heyman by his side as Living Color played "Cult of Personality" live. Heyman also showed Punk his wrist for the "it's clobbering time!" chant like he did at WWE WrestleMania 29.

However, Heyman's alliance with Punk didn't last long, as the legend hit the 46-year-old with a low blow during the match, and then did the same to Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins capitalized on Heyman's betrayal to win the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Naomi sent a message during her entrance

Naomi has undergone a gimmick change after being revealed as the WWE Superstar responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November. She battled Cargill in a singles match last night at The Show of Shows, but came up short.

Cargill picked up the pinfall victory after connecting with a Powerbomb and following it up with Jade. Many fans may have missed Naomi's message during her entrance. The caution tape on the jumbotron had phrases such as "undervalued," "too nice," and "third wheel" displayed, which were things Naomi had been labeled as in the past.

#1. Roman Reigns doesn't want a Shield reunion

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins made it known that he never wanted to team up with Roman Reigns again and refused to help the OG Bloodline last year at WWE Survivor Series. However, The Visionary tried to reunite with Roman Reigns last night during the Triple Threat match so that they could take out CM Punk.

The Tribal Chief thought about it for a moment before deciding to punch Rollins in the face. It was a wise decision by Reigns, as Rollins was planning on stabbing him in the back to align with Paul Heyman anyway.

