5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Edge assaults 3-time Champion, 4-month storyline finally ends (March 9th, 2020)

Edge came back with a vengeance

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It's been an interesting start to the week with Elimination Chamber but unfortunately, a relatively weak PPV followed up with a somewhat weak show.

None of the matches were bad, but the big issue was the lack of storyline development that happened - especially given that we're just a month removed from WrestleMania 36. WWE is going to have to step up their game big time in the coming month and hopefully, we see creative in full force and superstars more motivated than ever.

They can't simply rely on part-timers and legends, but there were still many positives to the show as well. RAW has raised the bar this year and despite the lack of storyline progression, there were quite a few interesting talking points that we'll get to right away.

#5 Edge's return

Edge is back

Edge's return was undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated part of RAW. He had been attacked over a month ago in the night after the Royal Rumble. It was the retired two-time United States Champion and former Tag Team Champion MVP who was in the ring ready to welcome him.

He felt that Edge lost focus and wanted to take him under his wing. Edge came to the ring furious - waiting for Randy Orton. Instead, MVP kept goading him and asked him how his wife Beth Phoenix was following Orton's assault on her a week earlier.

Edge took his frustrations out on MVP hitting him with a spear and then using a submission hold that we've never seen him utilize before. He even hit Randy Orton with an RKO as The Viper tried to strike him when he wasn't looking.

It seems evident that Edge wants to return in a big way and implement something new into his moveset.

