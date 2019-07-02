5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW (July 1st, 2019)

Absolute destruction

This was the penultimate episode of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules 2019 and for the second week in a row, we had a really solid episode. This particular episode had a lot of buzz and interest surrounding it because it was the first episode under Paul Heyman as executive director.

Within these three hours, WWE gave an entirely different look and presentation of the product. From start to finish, the show proved to be different from the weekly one, though it definitely wasn't perfect by any means.

Either way, we don't have too many complaints about the episode. The build to WWE Extreme Rules 2019 has been really promising so far and with one episode left, there might actually be a lot of interest in the PPV, which is the exact opposite of Stomping Grounds (though SG did deliver in its own right).

Here are a few messages from WWE that you may have possibly missed while watching RAW.

#5 They're going to drag out Bray Wyatt's debut tease as long as they can

One appearance by mercy the buzzard Is all I need... this is fine... but it’s interesting how it’s miz yet again.... 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #braywyatt #FireFlyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/M1NR46Bzcq — 🖤☠️TheKingCamBlackman☠️🖤 (@KingCamBlackman) July 2, 2019

As the tweet says, it's quite interesting how for the second week in a row, the Bray Wyatt puppet popped up when The Miz was walking backstage. Granted, it was Abigail last week and this week it's Mercy The Buzzard.

All of them are making eerie backstage cameos and we're not going to lie - we absolutely love it. The burning question, however, is when will Bray Wyatt eventually make his debut and return to the ring?

We'd place a safe bet and assume that they're going to drag it out for another week or two. Perhaps the RAW after Extreme Rules would be ideal, or Extreme Rules itself would be a great place for Wyatt to make his big return to the ring.

