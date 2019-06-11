5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW (June 10th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.80K // 11 Jun 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins was furious at Sami Zayn

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was pretty much like any other one. It certainly didn't feel like it was a post-PPV episode of RAW, but that's just the way it goes nowadays, it seems.

However, there were quite a few interesting points to note regarding the show. We found out that Stomping Grounds will have a rather underwhelming card. Seth Rollins will once again defend the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin.

If it's Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler and Rollins vs. Corbin, then what on earth will the main event be? Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre certainly can't be it. Either way, putting aside the disappointment that the Stomping Grounds card is turning out to be, there were quite a few things that WWE had subtly told us on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5. Mercy the Buzzard is based on an old WWE superstar

The most disturbing episode yet?

The Ramblin' Rabbit found himself in a little bit of trouble and almost went out of the way to expose what "really" happens behind-the-scenes at the Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt once again teased the darker side of the character and it's getting increasingly interesting.

Wyatt took the Ramblin' Rabbit and squished him, with "blood" coming out of the figure. He then revealed a Ramblin' Rabbit jam or spread of sorts, going further into his new psychotic character.

Interestingly enough, Mercy the Buzzard is actually based on Waylon Mercy, a former WWE superstar in the 90s. Interestingly enough, he dressed very similarly to how Bray Wyatt did years later upon the inception of his persona.

The character was one that appeared calm on the surface but was actually psychotic. Unfortunately, the character never saw its true potential as Dan Spivey retired due to injuries. But the resemblance is obvious.

1 / 5 NEXT