Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Hell in a Cell. This week's episode of RAW saw the build to Survivor Series begin and while it may not have been the most memorable episodes, there was a good amount of storyline progression. Let's jump right into it:

#5. A terrible RAW for RETRIBUTION...again

Not a good time to be part of RETRIBUTION

It's times like these when we really wonder why WWE formed RETRIBUTION, to begin with. While not too many people took them seriously from the get-go, the mystery of it all and the chaotic nature of it drew some level of interest.

RETRIBUTION was certainly never going to become nWo, but WWE could have had them get off on a better foot. For starters, they became RAW exclusive after they were drafted to the red brand this month.

The faction led by Mustafa Ali has primarily been feuding with The Hurt Business on RAW and over the last few weeks, they have been on the receiving end of a beatdown. After the big reveal on RAW that Ali was the leader of RETRIBUTION, it's been all downhill.

RETRIBUTION faced The Hurt Business in an 8-man elimination match. This was rumored to be the Survivor Series main event, but we got it on RAW and in hindsight, it was better not to put it on the fourth biggest PPV of the year.

Either way, WWE made a big mistake with RETRIBUTION in their handling and it only got worse this week. If this is what WWE plans to do with RETRIBUTION, then it's better to dissolve the faction. While it seemed like Mustafa Ali would benefit big on RAW, this isn't how we imagined it would go.

Either way, we can only hope that WWE has better plans for RETRIBUTION on RAW and that they start winning more. They ended up losing to The Hurt Business again and it doesn't appear as though they've even won a match.