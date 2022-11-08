Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The episode came after Crown Jewel 2022, and a lot happened in three hours. While the ending was certainly questionable, it led to a lot that needs to be discussed.

Several changes happened, and a lot pertained to Survivor Series WarGames. So before the stars of the red brand head into war, there are still a couple of weeks left.

So what will be the fallout from the incredible episode of RAW? Let's jump right into it.

#5. Bobby Lashley turns heel on RAW

While WWE seemed a tease that Bobby Lashley was turning into a tweener character at Crown Jewel, he seemingly cemented his heel turn on RAW when he took out Mustafa Ali. The latter originally intended to answer Seth Rollins' US Title open challenge.

The All Mighty assaulted Rollins and even Theory to make a statement. Lashley will not become the US Champion anytime soon, but the heel turn is an apparent move to set up a trilogy bout against Brock Lesnar later.

#4. The endgame of the Dexter Lumis-The Miz storyline

Johnny Gargano exposed The Miz this week on RAW, fully confirming with video evidence that Dexter Lumis' attacks were initially staged. However, they became real once The Miz stopped his payments after WWE management and the police got involved.

The Miz beat Gargano, but Lumis attacked him post-match to set up a full-fledged rivalry. The two-month storyline looks like it's heading for an underwhelming ending based on all the signs.

#3. Could The Usos lose this Friday on SmackDown?

The Usos and The New Day had a tense confrontation to open RAW this week, and it was all about breaking the latter's record of the longest-reigning tag team champions.

The segment was followed up with a good match as The New Day, and Matt Riddle unsuccessfully faced The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

This could also mean that The New Day is winning the titles from The Usos this Friday, even if it's for a short reign. However, the question is whether there is any point in the reign ending right before they break the record.

#2. The big Rhea-Bianca tease on RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is all set to go to war this Survivor Series as she wants to face Damage CTRL in a WarGames match. As for Rhea Ripley, she has a new problem to deal with in the returning Mia Yim.

But neither of the above events had anything subtle about it. Instead, there was a subtle tease backstage of Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - a dream match that has yet to happen in a proper setting on the main roster.

While they had a clash in a Gauntlet match earlier this year, their main title bout took place on NXT. The title feud is bound to happen sometime soon.

#1. Austin Theory's push might be over for good

We're not sure why WWE suddenly stopped pushing Austin Theory, but this was perhaps the worst moment that Triple H has had creatively since late January.

Austin Theory cashed in on his Money in the Bank briefcase on a beaten-down Seth Rollins but failed, thanks to the interference of Bobby Lashley. If anything, this is a big indicator that Austin's push is over for the time being.

Age is on Austin Theory's side, but is management? Only time will tell.

