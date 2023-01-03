Welcome to the first edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW of 2023! It was an excellent episode to start the year, and the road to Royal Rumble has begun - which means that the road to WrestleMania is just a few months away.

So, what was it that WWE subtly told us on an action-packed three-hour episode of RAW? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Did Becky Lynch foreshadow the end of Damage CTRL?

Becky Lynch confronted Damage CTRL and said she wasn't mad about her loss to Bayley. What was interesting about the promo on RAW was that she seemingly foreshadowed the end of Damage CTRL - informing Bayley that it was IYO SKY & Dakota Kai doing all the work while the leader was taking credit for it all.

Becky Lynch would face Sky & Kai in a handicap match at first, but "Michin" Mia Yim would appear and become Lynch's tag team partner.

Unfortunately, for them, it was all for nothing as the Women's Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai, won the match.

#4. Triple H is taking a 2002-esque approach for Cody Rhodes' return, and why that's a good thing

WWE is making it known to fans that Cody Rhodes is returning soon. Rather than taking a surprise appearance approach, Triple H is seemingly following the blueprint of himself from 20 years ago.

For those unaware, Triple H suffered an extensive injury from April 2001 to January 2002. WWE turned Triple H's face via a series of vignettes.

While Cody Rhodes is already a babyface, it seems to be the approach that is being taken for The American Nightmare.

#3. A Hurt Business reunion was teased on RAW

Before the aforementioned Damage CTRL segment, they walked out, and in the background, Adam Pearce was seen conversing with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

Given that Pearce's priority this week was taking care of The Bloodline, it seems that WWE is teasing a Hurt Business reunion, especially considering that Bobby Lashley is returning soon.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair's feud is far from over

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair ended in a DQ win for the RAW Women's Champion after Little Miss Bliss attacked the referee.

A masked figure appeared in the crowd during the match. Once the firefly logo appeared, Bliss lost control of herself - assaulting the referee and then taking out Bianca Belair.

One thing Alexa Bliss made clear later is that the darkness has returned and that the feud between her and Bianca Belair is far from over.

#1. The future is bright for Austin Theory

Austin Theory defended the United States Title against Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW. It was an excellent match between two outstanding competitors, and this, if anything, was an affirmation that Triple H has huge plans for the US Champion.

Seth Rollins hit a pedigree, but it was only after the first referee was taken out. By the time the second referee came out, Austin Theory kicked out in time.

He quickly picked up the win with the A-Town Down. This was a sign that 2023 would be the year of Austin Theory.

