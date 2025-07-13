5 Things WWE subtly told us at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has come to its conclusion. The NBC TV special ended with an emotional speech from Goldberg after his final match against Gunther. The Ring General is still the World Heavyweight Champion, and he managed to retain the title against a Hall of Famer.

Ad

The show also witnessed an unfortunate incident when Seth Rollins landed awkwardly while attempting a springboard maneuver. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#5. Goldberg is officially retired from WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Goldberg suffered a loss in his final match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, many feel that Da Man could return for another match at some point. However, Michael Cole confirmed that the legend's world title match against Gunther was the final bout of his career.

In a post-match speech, the veteran thanked the Atlanta crowd for their support. The farewell speech subtly confirms that the Hall of Famer is officially retired from the squared circle and has no plans to return.

Ad

#4. Bianca Belair might turn heel at Evolution 2025

Bianca Belair made her presence felt at Saturday Night's Main Event when Nick Aldis confirmed her role at Evolution 2025. This happened when Naomi launched an attack on Jade Cargill. The National Treasure stopped the rivals from brawling and added a special guest referee to their bout, Belair.

After the announcement, Bianca Belair arrived at State Farm Arena. The Storm didn't seem happy with this move, as her relationship with The EST has changed in recent months.

Ad

The reaction from Cargill subtly hints that WWE could be planning to book Belair's heel turn on the all-women's show. It's crucial to note that Jade is a babyface star, and it's possible that Belair may join forces with Naomi and officially turn heel.

#3. Gage Goldberg vs. Gunther was seemingly teased

Expand Tweet

Ad

At SNME, WWE not only presented Goldberg's retirement match but also opened doors for Gage Goldberg's potential in-ring debut. The real-life son of the Hall of Famer was at ringside during the entire match.

When Da Man was down, the champion confronted Gage at ringside and provoked him. The legend's son had a brief altercation with the heel superstar, which could lead to a match between them in the future.

The angle subtly told us that if Goldberg's son has any plans to make his WWE debut, a feud against the Imperium leader will surely unfold.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a legitimate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NBC special was a nightmare for Seth Rollins as he suffered an injury. It happened when The Visionary was about to hit a springboard moonsault to LA Knight.

Rollins landed awkwardly and had to leave the arena with the help of WWE officials after he lost. Reports also confirmed that The Visionary's injury was legit, and he was supposed to defeat The Megastar before plans changed at the very last moment.

Ad

Since officials had to help him walk, The Visionary might have actually suffered a real-life injury at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. WWE is pushing Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion

The victory of Gunther at SNME appears to be a good sign for his World Heavyweight Title reign. The Imperium leader defeating the Hall of Famer in his retirement match subtly confirms that the Triple H-led promotion is pushing him.

Over the years, fans have seen Goldberg defeat many champions and megastars in crucial matches. Hence, Gunther's win over Da Man holds great significance and suggests that his title reign might not be ending anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!