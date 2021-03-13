5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Edge's surprising involvement at Fastlane revealed, Big Fatal Four-Way ladder match teased for WrestleMania?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the penultimate episode of the blue brand before Fastlane 2021, and next week promises to be a big one.

Looking at it now, we're only three SmackDown episodes away from WrestleMania 37. Just like RAW, there was little to no progress made on the Fastlane card, which makes us wonder why the PPV is even happening in the first place.

The two matches that have been announced so far would likely have been better off on free television instead. Either way, Fastlane is happening, but next week's episode of SmackDown feels so much bigger.

Let's begin with the things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown:

#5 Edge crosses paths with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

Edge and Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Edge were the two men to open the show. They had a tense exchange with each other. The Rated-R Superstar had a presence throughout this week's SmackDown.

He was even backstage asking Jey Uso why he is obeying the orders of with Roman Reigns. He credited The Usos for lighting a fire under him six years ago with one of their matches, but Jey Uso told Edge to stop pretending he knew him.

The main event of SmackDown featured a contract signing segment, and we all know how those go in WWE. It was a tense exchange, and Roman Reigns refused to sign at first.

Daniel Bryan provoked The Tribal Chief enough to make him sign, but it was Edge who ultimately came out and made the difference.

The 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner challenged Jey Uso to a high-stakes match on SmackDown next week. In his first bout on the blue brand in almost a decade, Edge will face the former Tag Team Champion to determine the special guest enforcer at Fastlane 2021 for the Universal Championship match.

Given that Edge is getting ready for WrestleMania 37, we fully expect him to win next week so that he has a big role in the Fastlane main event.

