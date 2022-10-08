5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown before Extreme Rules: Roman Reigns' brilliant plans for Sami Zayn possibly disclosed, current champion set to lose big match tomorrow?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022. As the title (and the first line) suggests, we're only one day away from the next big premium live event.

It was odd to have Roman Reigns appear when he isn't wrestling at Extreme Rules, but it also was the SmackDown season premiere, which is why they needed big names like him and Logan Paul to be advertised.

It was an enthralling episode from start to finish, with The Bloodline taking center stage as usual. However, the main event was a title match; unsurprisingly, it was another epic one.

The White Rabbit clue was less than subtle this time, with an actual White Rabbit making a physical appearance after the teaser of a video that hinted at an Extreme Rules reveal.

Either way, this is what WWE subtly told us on the rest of the episode of SmackDown this week:

#5. Roman Reigns' subtle nod to Sami Zayn and possibly bigger plans

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline opened the show on SmackDown this week, with Logan Paul singlehandedly confronting them. He tried to cause a wedge between them by asking whether The Tribal Chief was Reigns or Jey Uso - with the crowd even acknowledging the latter.

This seemed to cause a bit of a divide, but Sami Zayn insisted that The Bloodline would be stronger than ever after Crown Jewel 2022. Later on, Reigns delegated the responsibility of managing Jey Uso to who else but Sami Zayn?

It was a brilliant move to divide and conquer in one sense. But why would Reigns want to divide The Bloodline? In the last two years on SmackDown, one thing has been clear about his character - he uses love and appreciation as a tool to drive his fellow Bloodline members. It's something that can be given and taken away at any time.

The writing is still eventually on the wall for Sami Zayn. Reigns won't choose him over his own blood, and this was likely just his brilliant plan to use the Honorary Uce to drive Jey Uso further.

#4. Sheamus and Gunther's banger on SmackDown and what it means for Extreme Rules

To no surprise, Sheamus and Gunther had a banger of a main event on SmackDown. It was a brilliant match that saw Sheamus nearly pick up the win as he made Gunther do what's called a "Brazilian tap" - a tap out that isn't a tap out.

It seems to be an unspoken rule that three taps are a submission, and less than that isn't. Eventually, Gunther used Imperium's help to cheat and win, hinting that the feud for the title would continue.

Until then, tomorrow will be the six-man tag team match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. Expect the Brawling Brutes to pick up the win and for Gunther to lose just one day after his big win against Sheamus.

#3. The New Day is poised to renew its feud with The Usos

The Usos and The New Day have been crossing hairs again on SmackDown. This time, Sami Zayn made a blunder as he issued a challenge for a six-man tag team match on SmackDown - giving Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston the option of finding a third partner.

While Big E might not be ready to return yet, they found somebody who was perfect for the spot - Braun Strowman. It should be no surprise that the former Universal Champion was the difference-maker as The New Day pinned The Usos.

While Kofi Kingston is set to face Sami Zayn for the first time in over three years next week, it was a subtle hint that The New Day vs. The Usos feud would be resuming.

#2. Zelina Vega and her newest venture

Zelina Vega is back after six months, and she didn't come alone. Let us introduce you to Legado Del Fantasma - the faction from NXT comprising Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro (fka Raul Mendoza).

It was clear that their time in NXT was over when Escobar lost to Tony D'Angelo, and it took a while for them to make their debut. However, it happened, and they did so by taking out Hit Row - a throwback to their past interaction in NXT.

But this was a straightforward way to indicate that WWE's next big faction is officially here.

#1. Did WWE spoil the outcome of a crucial Extreme Rules match?

Drew McIntyre ambushed Karrion Kross on SmackDown, but the segment still ended with him getting the receiving end of the beating. It wasn't the best way to execute it because McIntyre didn't get the upper hand beyond a few minutes against Kross.

If he doesn't win on Saturday, it's a horrible look for him following Clash at the Castle. But if he does, then it's unfortunate for Karrion Kross. This comes off as a match where nobody can truly win.

However, the subtle indication was that McIntyre would walk out victoriously tomorrow night.

