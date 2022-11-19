5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Former world champion teased as The Bloodline's future opponent, new romance storyline begins for real-life couple? (November 18, 2022)

What an episode of SmackDown it was! Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Survivor Series - with the event now being only a week away.

The field has been set for the main event of WarGames, and a lot more has happened involving other storylines as well. The episode began and ended with the Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes WarGames story, but it was everything in between that made the episode that much more enjoyable.

So, what did WWE subtly tell us about the blue brand as we're a week away from WarGames? Keep reading to find out!

#5. Bray Wyatt, the LA Knight story and the big tease

Everything involving Bray Wyatt on SmackDown was incredible this week. He was confronted by LA Knight, who returned the favor from last week and slapped him. However, Knight quickly left the ring. While Wyatt said he wouldn't do anything about it, he received another slap - getting some interest from what happened last week when he struck Knight backstage.

However, things didn't go too well for LA Knight. Before we get any further, it should be mentioned that Wyatt had a cameo appearance when The Usos were confronting Karrion Kross - possibly hinting at a future Bloodline story.

LA Knight tried to leave SmackDown, but a foreshadowing occurred when a masked figure stood in the dark room he was entering. Surely enough, he was seen in an unconscious state after the break - covered in chairs and big cans. Wyatt is set to run through LA Knight, and Survivor Series might be the date when it happens.

#4. Emma and Madcap Moss to begin a new romance storyline?

Before Madcap Moss' rematch with Karrion Kross, his real-life girlfriend Emma encouraged him. However, it wasn't enough, as Kross (and Scarlett) won the match while Emma came to tend to her boyfriend.

It seems that WWE is pairing the real-life couple together, potentially for a romantic storyline. We can only hope it's an on-screen alliance and not necessarily a romantic story on SmackDown.

#3. WWE is doing its best to legitimize Shotzi on SmackDown

Shotzi's recent role on SmackDown has been to look as legitimate as possible ahead of her Women's Title clash against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames.

She defeated Shayna Baszler this week, thanks to Raquel Rodriguez's assistance. It wasn't the best way to go about it, but WWE is likely just building the hype around Shotzi before she loses at Survivor Series.

#2. A big foreshadowing on SmackDown?

Braun Strowman was The New Day's mystery partner this week. He even squared up to Gunther, who was shocked that his chest slap had no effect. Eventually, Strowman was the difference maker as he and The New Day defeated the Imperium.

While Ricochet took a jab at Strowman for his controversial tweet ahead of their match next week, there is no way we can see him defeating The Monster of All Monsters. The six-man tag team match on SmackDown was likely a foreshadowing of the inevitable Strowman vs. Gunther clash.

#1. Could The Bloodline be heading to their first major defeat in a long time?

It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames!

#WWE #SurvivorSeries Kevin Owens made his return on #SmackDown and aligned with The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre.It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames! Kevin Owens made his return on #SmackDown and aligned with The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre.It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames! #WWE #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/59T1jfadBg

The Bloodline has been the most dominant WWE faction for a very long time. Roman Reigns has been the head of the table for over two years now, and while he isn't defending the Undisputed Universal title at Survivor Series WarGames, it will still be a high-stakes match-up.

The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre made up four members, but Kevin Owens completed the team as he came in and helped take out The Bloodline. This was a subtle sign that The Bloodline was set to suffer its first major defeat in a while.

