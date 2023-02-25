5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Huge Triple Threat title match teased for WrestleMania, abused legend to finally get redemption? (February 24, 2023)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It wasn't that strong as far as a WrestleMania build-up goes, but the overall episode was enjoyable, with a great start and a climactic conclusion that led to more questions than answers.

Overall, a lot happened, and many subtle messages were sent on the road to WrestleMania. The only part that made no sense was Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment, which was a change from the traditional set-up, but it still felt like a lot of nothing - more fluff and no substance.

While we wish we could have elaborated on what he meant in that segment, we're unsure if even Wyatt and WWE know what they're doing with that story.

Wyatt aside, let's get right in and see what WWE subtly told us on another SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania 39:

#5. A massive banger for Gunther at WrestleMania teased on SmackDown

Gunther and Imperium kept their momentum intact on SmackDown this week as they defeated the trio of Madcap Moss, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman. Moss getting pinned by Gunther was a definitive message that he was out of the Intercontinental Title picture.

But who is in the picture? For one, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The Banger Bros, as they were previously known, came out to watch the match. It was a subtle hint that they could be involved in a Triple Threat match against Gunther at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Title.

However, post-match, the Viking Raiders came out, and Braun Strowman and Ricochet also got involved, with the babyfaces standing tall. Perhaps a ladder match is an alternative?

#4. The slow-burning build to Rey Mysterio finally hitting his son

Poor Rey Mysterio. He came to SmackDown to avoid his son Dominik Mysterio, and now that Rhea Ripley is going after the blue brand's Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, Dominik is back.

Dominik is thriving in his role, with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar making his allegiance to the legendary Rey Mysterio loud and clear. He quietly turned face and told Dominik to respect his father.

Dominik wound up costing his father against Karrion Kross this week on SmackDown, and after the match, Rey Mysterio struggled to do what he should do to his son - smacking his face.

Dominik knew this and stood before him, fully aware he would not get swung on. WWE is taking a slow-burning build to the moment, and we fully expect the abused legend to finally get his redemption against Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

#3. A major obstacle for the rising tag team duo

Ronda Rousey came out this week to accompany Shayna Baszler as she took on Natalya. The Canadian veteran had just got medically cleared, and Tegan Nox, who was in the doctor's room, offered to accompany Natalya.

WWE did well this week in making Nox look good as she stopped both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler from doing any post-match damage on Natalya.

Unfortunately, for Tegan Nox, she will likely be just another obstacle for Ronda Rousey, who could target the Women's Tag team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

#2. What did WWE subtly indicate with the brief SmackDown Women's Title feud interaction?

Charlotte Flair came out this week for the advertised face-to-face between her and her WrestleMania 39 opponent, Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio came out instead, and Charlotte Flair took a shot at him while referencing her husband - AEW star Andrade.

There was only a brief face-to-face before Rhea Ripley was pulled back from Dominik, which was subtly meant to establish the face-heel dynamic between the two.

It seems like WWE is going the approach of having the two women have minimal physical interaction to hype up their marquee title match at WrestleMania 39.

#1. The incredibly tense ending of SmackDown and the meaning behind it

#WWE On #SmackDown , Jimmy Uso called out Jey but got confronted by Sami Zayn. A scuffle ensued between the two, which ended with Sami hitting the Helluva Kick on Jimmy & fleeing through the crowd as Solo Sikoa showed up. On #SmackDown, Jimmy Uso called out Jey but got confronted by Sami Zayn. A scuffle ensued between the two, which ended with Sami hitting the Helluva Kick on Jimmy & fleeing through the crowd as Solo Sikoa showed up.#WWE https://t.co/sNJME5yrUW

SmackDown had a taut finish to it. Jimmy Uso came out to the ring to call out his brother and seemingly ensure they were on the same page. What he got was Sami Zayn, who came in a hoodie but didn't attack him.

The dynamics at play here are what makes this storyline so brilliant. Sami acknowledged that it was Jimmy Uso who first had his back before anybody else in the Bloodline and almost went into how Jimmy could escape the seemingly inevitable destruction of the group.

Jey Uso would come out in the middle of it through the crowd, and Jimmy attacked him after a tense verbal back-and-forth with Sami Zayn. While calling for his brother, he ate a Helluva Kick from Sami, who escaped as Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring.

One thing is clear - it will be a busy month for The Bloodline. We expect tensions to amplify when Roman Reigns returns next week, and we also wouldn't be surprised if Jey Uso and Sami Zayn don't have to square off until they step into the ring against each other at WrestleMania.

