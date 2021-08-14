5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: New faction possibly formed, Reason behind major title change

SmackDown this week started with a promo from John Cena. We saw Roman Reigns come out and while Cena admitted that he will get beaten down at SummerSlam, he vowed to win.

It was another great promo from John Cena, who continues to prove how great he is on the mic. Roman Reigns had some clever responses too but Cena was the victor of the verbal battle.

We still wonder why no mention has been made of their match from 2017. Perhaps because it wasn't that great, WWE has tried to distance itself from it. As for the rest of SmackDown, here's what the company subtly told us this week:

#5 Sasha Banks teases a new faction on SmackDown?

The final segment of SmackDown was a contract signing between Sasha Banks and Women's Champion Bianca Belair. They main evented WrestleMania together and when Banks returned to SmackDown, they seemed to have made amends.

However, this wasn't the case as Sasha Banks backstabbed the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair to set up a feud. This week, the contract signing was meant to happen without any interruptions, but that rarely ever happens.

It was a heated verbal exchange between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. The former got two people on her side - old rival Carmella as well as Zelina Vega. Together, they did Sasha Banks' bidding and tried to attack Bianca Belair, although it's unclear as to why they're aligned.

Either way, Belair got the better of them at first before Sasha Banks attacked her from behind and stood tall. The two can even surpass their WrestleMania bout, but it will be interesting to see how Carmella and Zelina Vega pair up and if they are, in fact, faction members.

Now the SmackDown Women's champion needs allies. Who will team up with her next week?

