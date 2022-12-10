Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting episode this week as WWE built up toward the end of 2022.

It has undoubtedly been a good year for SmackDown, and while there wasn't much of a build-up to the Royal Rumble (which is understandable), the seeds were planted for some future storylines for next week.

Speaking of next week, there is a big title match booked, and we'll start right there:

#5. Did WWE indirectly give away the title match result for next week?

Ricochet is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship next week. The contract signing took place this week, and New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston came out to provide Ricochet with some protection.

This worked out well, leading to a six-man tag team match where the trio was victorious over Imperium. That said, the result makes it quite apparent that Gunther will retain his Intercontinental title next week against Ricochet on SmackDown.

#4. Is Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez the direction for the SmackDown Women's Title next?

The duo of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox confronted Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler this week on SmackDown. It led to a tag team match where Morgan and Nox picked up a massive win by pinning the heavily pushed Shayna Baszler.

It was also a stunning defeat for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, but it only happened because of the interference of Raquel Rodriguez. This resulted from Rousey and Baszler assaulting Shotzi again.

While we're not sure if Rousey vs. Rodriguez will happen at the 2023 Royal Rumble, we are sure that the feud is slated for early 2023 - and this week's match and the segment were an indication of that.

#3. The next big feud for Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was in the trainer's room and was confronted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett - with the former giving him an indirect threat. We liked that they weren't tough or Mysterio wasn't assaulted, but we also anticipate that it will change very soon.

Either way, this segment was a subtle hint of the feud that is to come between the legend and the relative newcomer.

#2. Was this Gable Steveson's formal SmackDown debut?

Gable Steveson may have already debuted at WrestleMania 38, but this week's episode served as a formal main roster debut for the 22-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist.

He was seen walking around with Kurt Angle and was even greeted by Braun Strowman, with the interaction potentially serving as the foundation of a future rivalry.

Either way, this week was about Kurt Angle while introducing Steveson into the fray. As for what lies ahead of him, we can't tell for sure.

#1. What is the big night in store for Sami Zayn next week?

Sami Zayn helped The Usos retain the tag titles against The Brawling Brutes this week. Backstage later on the show, Jey Uso told Sami Zayn that he would need to trim his hair before Roman Reigns' return next week.

It looks like Sami Zayn will be having an appearance change. But what was the big night that Jey Uso teased for next week? In all likeliness, it will be his formal induction as a member of The Bloodline.

