Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the penultimate episode before Elimination Chamber 2023, and there hasn't been much time to even build up to the show.

However, there were big returns, big matches, and big WrestleMania implications throughout the little moments of the show, and here are some of them:

#5. The road to WrestleMania for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is back on SmackDown. Natalya came out to cut a promo ahead of Elimination Chamber and took shots at Shayna Baszler as well as Rousey, who broke her nose earlier.

As you know, we haven't seen The Baddest Woman on the Planet since she lost the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair in late December 2022.

She is now back with the Queen of Spades, and the alliance was a clear tease that they will likely go for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Watch out, Damage CTRL!

#4. Madcap Moss' unfortunate fate

Madcap Moss was the surprise winner of a Fatal-4-Way match that involved Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. He was accompanied by Emma, who seems to be his manager apart from just being his girlfriend.

He defeated the three other men, but the win itself was almost a subtle indication that he would just be a tiny hurdle for Gunther to overcome on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#3. The Chelsea Green-Adam Pearce storyline

Chelsea Green has been killing it in her few appearances on WWE TV so far. She has been annoying Adam Pearce on RAW, and this week, she even came to SmackDown to speak to the "other" manager.

Little did she realize that Adam Pearce is the manager for both shows, and their interaction was nothing short of hilarious. We like the fact that Pearce, in general, is the most neutral and fair authority figure we have had in years.

He would put Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a tag team as they both complained about not being in the Women's Elimination Chamber match next week.

They faced Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan and lost, as expected. Green is adjusting to her role on WWE TV, and so far, the company is doing a great job of giving her that spot.

#2. The Usos get subtly written off due to legal/visa issues

@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown #WWEChamber “Next week, we got this whole thing in Montreal figured out. He needs the two of you to stay home and watch the show on television, because you know…sometimes you see things on TV, that you don’t see when you’re here live.” - @HeymanHustle “Next week, we got this whole thing in Montreal figured out. He needs the two of you to stay home and watch the show on television, because you know…sometimes you see things on TV, that you don’t see when you’re here live.” - @HeymanHustle@WWERomanReigns #SmackDown #WWEChamber https://t.co/0Ea9bpjkIG

As you may know, both Jimmy and Jey Uso have had past DUI issues, which is why they are not allowed to enter Canada.

Elimination Chamber 2023 is in Montreal, Canada, and after the Fatal-4-way main event, Paul Heyman sent a message to Jimmy Uso via Roman Reigns, telling him that the brothers can sit out and watch the show on TV.

#1. The tease of betrayal on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was waiting for Jey Uso, who finally showed up at the last minute in a bit of a bizarre moment on the blue brand. The Usos defeated Braun Strowman and Ricochet in an epic SmackDown Tag Team Title match, and afterward, Sami Zayn went to speak to Jey Uso.

Jey seemed to be on the fence about talking to him but did so anyway. Sami Zayn cleverly played into Jey's psychology, hinting that he knows how undervalued he has been in The Bloodline. He acknowledged Jey in a moment of solidarity, as well as a subtle tease about The Bloodline's implosion.

