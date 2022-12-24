Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the second-last episode of 2022, and what a show it was. We will say that it had its ups and downs, and we weren't big fans of the main event that saw Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

The reason was simple - it felt more like a live event/dark match to please fans in the arena rather than a main event on SmackDown. Either way, fans had fun in the arena, and the reactions were genuine, so it wasn't all bad.

Starting with the opening segment, this is what WWE subtly told us on the blue brand this week as 2022 wraps up:

#5. Roman Reigns' expression and tune could change drastically with a loss next week

The final televised WWE match of 2022 is expected to be Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & John Cena next week. It will continue John Cena's record of wrestling at least one match every year since his debut in 2002 - a staggering 20 years.

Sami Zayn was the star of the show in the opening segment of SmackDown with his incredible promo, again proving his loyalty to The Bloodline and getting a big embrace from Roman Reigns.

But what if Sami Zayn loses the match for his team next week? For one, Reigns' tone will be very different. It is his classic method of manipulation - taking and giving love whenever he wants to keep his Bloodline members in order.

He is likely to turn on Sami Zayn affection-wise, but the official turn may not happen until later on the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

#4. The first tease of Scarlett wrestling

We finally got the first tease of Scarlett wrestling on SmackDown this week. After Karrion Kross and Scarlett were spotted in the crowd watching Rey Mysterio beat Angel Garza, they walked backstage before Emma spotted them.

She called them out for disrespecting a legend like Rey Mysterio while also calling them out for their comments on her fiancee Madcap Moss. Also, her referring to him as "Riddick" is likely a sign that he will go by the name Riddick Moss again.

Emma vs. Scarlett should be an interesting clash. We hope Emma won't be a walking mat for every other woman on the roster.

#3. Is Raquel Rodriguez set to get wrecked next week on SmackDown?

While we didn't like how WWE handled Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Emma, or Shayna Baszler. For one, it feels like WWE wasted the storyline with Li and her attack to cost Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan their title match last week felt pointless.

Liv Morgan felt like a placeholder for Raquel Rodriguez to run through, and Xia Li quickly got through Tegan Nox. Nobody was handled well in this match except Rodriguez.

Even when Shayna Baszler emerged as the "final boss," the fluke pin seemed forced and didn't fit in with the story. Either way, expect Raquel Rodriguez to get wrecked by Ronda Rousey next week during their SmackDown Women's Title match.

#2. WWE continues to tease Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross & Scarlett were spotted this week watching Rey Mysterio as he defeated Angel Garza.

There wasn't much to this match, but the main story here is WWE building slowly towards Kross vs. Mysterio - where the WWE legend will inevitably put over the former NXT Champion.

#1. Bray Wyatt isn't Uncle Howdy, but is he being controlled?

Bray Wyatt assaulted the cameraman this week on SmackDown following his mental breakdown. It was a subtle and well-done segment as Bray Wyatt lost his train of thought while suggesting to the audience that they also believed he was Uncle Howdy.

Interestingly enough, the cameraman was identified as JT Energy - a graduate of Seth Rollins' wrestling school from 2016. We even saw shades of The Fiend when Wyatt applied the mandible claw.

It was a subtle tease that while Wyatt is obviously not Uncle Howdy, the latter represents the physical manifestation of his inner demons controlling him. The character-building continues!

