5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

WWE is currently on its Europe Tour, and the latest episode of SmackDown ended with a chaotic brawl between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. The security and General Manager Nick Aldis tried their best to control three of them but eventually failed in their attempts.

Besides this, the recent edition of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, also witnessed some development in storylines for WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on this week's SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's split is now seemingly imminent

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were engaged in a heated backstage conversation on SmackDown this week, which subtly confirms that their split is now imminent. This happened after Sikoa attacked Braun Strowman during his match against Fatu, leading to The Samoan Werewolf losing the chance to challenge for the US Title via disqualification.

Jacob snapped backstage following the match and sent Solo a message asking him to stay away from his business. All this shows that WWE Universe will soon witness the split between these two stars in the company.

#4. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins could cross paths again in the near future

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were part of this week's SmackDown, and interestingly, both stars crossed paths backstage as the Scotsman was leaving the arena after destroying Damian Priest once again.

This interaction between Rollins and McIntyre seems like a subtle hint that WWE could be teasing another future feud between them. So, fans will indeed see more chapters in their rivalry in the near future.

Rollins and McIntyre feuded last year for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both stars faced at WrestleMania XL, and The Scottish Warrior got the best of The Visionary and became the new champion. However, his reign lasted only a few minutes as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win his first world title in the company.

#3. The Street Profits have seemingly turned babyface again

The Street Profits are your reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, and during recent SmackDown, the actions of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins subtly hint that they might have turned into babyface stars again. Ford and Dawkins got positive reactions from the live crowd, similar to babyface stars.

Additionally, they clashed against the villainous tag team of Los Garza, increasing the prospect that The Street Profits may have seemingly turned into babyface stars as champions.

Ford and Dawkins returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, attacked Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY, and hinted at a heel turn. However, their recent action has confused many fans.

#2. Rey Fenix is reportedly coming to WWE SmackDown

During this week's SmackDown, another vignette was aired on the show with an orange shade background where the mysterious figure is confirmed to be Rey Fenix. The appearance shows a person wearing a mask and even the trademark hand gesture of Fenix, which he used during his run in AEW.

Additionally, recent reports have confirmed that Rey is now officially part of the Stamford-based promotion and will debut on the blue brand soon.

#1. Paul Heyman is seemingly conspiring against Roman Reigns

Before destroying each other in a chaotic brawl, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were engaged in a conversation on SmackDown. During this, The Best in the World has subtly confirmed that Paul Heyman is seemingly conspiring against The Tribal Chief.

The Second City Saint thanked The Wiseman for giving him his Tribal Chief on a "silver platter," and he appreciates Heyman's effort. This statement has led many to believe the Hall of Famer has intentionally brought Roman Reigns to the blue brand on the orders of CM Punk.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 being on the horizon, these small hints could indicate Paul Heyman's big upcoming betrayal against the OTC.

