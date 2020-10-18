5 things WWE should do with The Fiend & Alexa Bliss on RAW

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were officially drafted to RAW during this year's WWE Draft. The duo made their presence felt by attacking Zelina Vega and Andrade on last week's WWE RAW.

Alexa Bliss & The Fiend's storyline remains an intriguing aspect of WWE programming in 2020, yet it almost seems as if the viewers are being kept in the dark when it comes to the long-term goal for this angle.

Let's take a look at five things WWE should do with The Fiend & Alexa Bliss on RAW.

#5: The presence of Alexa Bliss kickstarts a long-term conflict between Bray Wyatt's multiple WWE personalities

To say that Alexa Bliss & The Fiend's relationship is toxic would be an understatement to some degree. Alexa's obsession with Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego only exists because The Fiend manipulated her in the first place.

Some would even say that their storyline borrows a few elements from the fictional relationship between DC's infamous characters, Joker & Harley Quinn. In both cases, all toxic relationships must eventually come to an end, and Alexa's presence could be the ultimate weakness that brings down The Fiend.

It's been established that Bliss has developed a likening towards The Fiend, and not the 'Fun House' version of Bray Wyatt or any other persona of him that came before.

Most of Bray Wyatt's fictional depiction is shrouded in secrecy, and Alexa Bliss is the only one who was "let in" on this process. This makes The Fiend vulnerable to some extent, and one can imagine that Bray Wyatt's other personas - even 'The Eater of Worlds' or 'Husky Harris' - won't be too happy if Bliss is the one who starts taking control in the long run.

Very Joker and Harley Quinn. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6SKH6IeAzH — Wicked Witch of the West(ie) (@WeeWestie27) October 13, 2020

There have been several instances where The Fiend becomes mentally conflicted during a match, with his debut against Finn Balor being the earliest example of the same. Exploring the inner-conflict between Bray Wyatt's personas due to Alexa's presence is an interesting idea that could reap benefits in terms of storytelling.