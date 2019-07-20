5 things you should know about Braun Strowman's rumored upcoming push

Braun Strowman could receive a big push soon

Braun Strowman is reportedly in line for a massive push. Raw’s Executive Director Paul Heyman is apparently a huge fan of his, and it’s one of the reasons why he could be receiving a top-tier treatment from him soon.

Since leaving from The Wyatt Family, Strowman quickly became one of the most recognizable Superstars in WWE. Despite this, however, has has yet to win the Universal Championship, and it has hurt him in lot of ways. He seems to be ready for a title reign, but WWE management apparently don’t think the same. But, with Paul Heyman getting creative control on Raw, things could be changing for the Monster Among Men.

Here are 5 things you should know before he receives that much rumored push.

5. He was rumored to be pushed in the past as well

Braun Strowman hasn't reached to his full potential in WWE as of now

Strowman was reportedly favored by many people backstage in WWE, and for obvious reasons. He has a giant body, which fits for the role he plays, and it is apparent why the fans like him. Strowman’s in-ring action mostly contain doing the same thing over and over again (destroying his opponents in a certain way) but lately, WWE and Strowman are trying some variations. When he blasted Raw’s set a few weeks ago, fans thought it might be the beginning of a push for Strowman. But, you should know that these rumors are nothing new.

Strowman was originally scheduled to win the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble and defend it against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. That didn’t happen. Instead, WWE went ahead with another plan and that was to have Lesnar as a champion. Whenever WWE has tried pushing Strowman, they eventually found a reason not to do so. There's precedent that this may happen once again - although the odds are pretty much in favor of him.

