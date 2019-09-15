5 things you need to know before WWE Clash of Champions 2019: End of Kofi Kingston's reign, The Fiend, and more

Will Kofi Kingston's title reign end tonight?

Tonight, the WWE will take over Charlotte, North Carolina for Clash of Champions, and as the name suggests, there will be plenty of gold on the line. Across the eleven matches scheduled to take place, ten titles will be defended, meaning the odds of a new champion being crowned are particularly high.

With tonight's show building off an explosive SummerSlam Pay Per View, there is plenty to digest before the show gets underway.

Here are five things you need to know before WWE Clash of Champions.

#5 The fans don't feel the power

Many believe Kofi's reign will end tonight.

Kofi Kingston captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, in what was a highly emotional match for both the New Day star and his fans. After eleven years on the main roster, Kingston's win over Daniel Bryan marked his first one-on-one shot at the coveted title, with Kofi also becoming the first African-born champion to hold the gold.

Since then, Kofi has had the fans on his side all the way, retaining the title against the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. Tonight's rematch against the Viper will continue from their SummerSlam bout, which ended in a double count-out, though it seems the fans have turned on the reigning champion.

A poll by WWE has Kofi as the most likely star to lose their title in a group consisting of him, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bayley, with the WWE Champion holding 30% of the vote. Kofi has had an incredible reign as Champion since capturing the title at the show of shows but is likely to end tonight. Tune in to the WWE Network to find out.

